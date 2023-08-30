Beaucoup Bakery Joins Forces with Chinatown BBQ for Exclusive ‘Light Up Chinatown!’ Pastry

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s Parisian-inspired boutique and cafe, Beaucoup Bakery, has teamed up with Chinatown BBQ once again to create a brand new collaborative creation for Light Up Chinatown! The Bolo BBQ Pork Cruffin is available for two days only at Chinatown BBQ (130 E Pender Street) on September 9th and 10th, 2023, and features Beaucoup Bakery’s renowned butter croissant pastry, brioche, onions, crunchy bolo bun cookie, and of course, Chinatown BBQ’s popular honey glazed BBQ pork.

“My brother and I have great love for Vancouver Chinatown, and we are honoured to continue supporting the community through collaborations with neighbourhood stalwart Chinatown BBQ,” says Betty Hung, who co-owners Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “This new creation is a wonderful blend of our pastries with the bold flavours of Chinatown BBQ’s delicious BBQ pork. We hope people will come down to Chinatown to try our creation and stay awhile to enjoy the festivities.”



The Bolo BBQ Pork Cruffin ($9.88) is available for two days only, on Saturday, September 9th, 2023 and Sunday, September 10th, 2023 at 1pm. Each cruffin will be packaged in a specially created individual box. Customers are limited to two per person.

“Light Up Chinatown! is such an amazing way to welcome more people back to Chinatown, highlighting its diverse cultural heritage,” adds Betty. “We definitely recommend people check out the day’s events and all the culinary collaborations happening this year.”

In addition to the Bolo BBQ Pork Cruffin, Beaucoup Bakery will be unveiling their anticipated Mid-Autumn Festival mooncake creations very soon.

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe Kitsilano 2150 Fir Street MAP