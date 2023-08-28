Community News / Commercial Drive

Get Your Tickets for La Tana’s Dinner with the Legendary “Tomato Man”, Milan!

Portrait

The Goods from Caffè La Tana

Vancouver, BC | On Wednesday, September 6th, La Tana will be welcoming Milan Djordjevich of Stoney Paradise Farm for a summer tomato feast at La Tana! Five courses of Italian-inspired, BC-grown tomato worship, created by culinary director Phil Scarfone and chef Vish Mayekar, made with Milan’s famous pomodori…

A Trout Lake Farmers Market mainstay known for his tent’s long line ups of devoted tomato-lovers, despite the hoopla, an encounter with the passionate Milan and the fruits of his labour (considered the best tomatoes in the province, some say the country!) is always worth the wait.

And in the thirty years he’s been growing and selling his tomatoes to the city’s best, most ingredient-driven restaurants, though he’s notorious for showing up late and shorting on orders, he remains a cherished vendor amongst chefs – perhaps as much because of his beautiful tomatoes as his wild and wonderful ways.

It is our honour to welcome Milan, the phenomenon fondly known as the “Tomato Man”, to La Tana for a summer soirée to celebrate these peak-of-the-season tomatoes and the icon who grew them.

Tickets now available for parties of two or four, in very limited quantities, for two seatings – 5pm and 8pm.

One evening, two seatings – reserve a table for an intimate and unforgettable experience here.

Caffè La Tana
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
635 Commercial Dr. | 604-306-0408 | WEBSITE
Get Your Tickets for La Tana’s Dinner with the Legendary “Tomato Man”, Milan!
Kristi Linneboe Appointed Wine Director of the Volpe ‘Famiglia’ of Restaurants

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

Devon Latte Joins Livia for One-Day-Only Tomato Themed Pop Up, August 15th

New Concept “Daybreakers” Moved Into Old Tangent Cafe Space on The Drive

Celebrate Pride with Havana Vancouver’s Cocktail with a Message

Commercial Drive’s Hānai Restaurant Launches New Catering and Events Menu

Livia is Looking for a New Chef du Cuisine

Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day Deliciously at The Burrow x West Coast Bannock Pop-Up

Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 601

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, right now.

15 Places

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Don’t Snooze on the ‘Party of 5’ Skewers & Wine Event, Sept. 9th in Chinatown

The 2023 Light Up Chinatown Festival Returns September 9-10th

Join Mæst Food and Coffee Roastery Modus for a Japanese Curry Feast

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Gooseneck Hospitality Wants Your Help Selecting New ‘Reservation by Donation’ Charities
Community News / Coquitlam

City of Coquitlam Announces New Mountainside Restaurant Lease Opportunity

The space is expected to be a hub for residents, business owners, workers, developers, and park and trail visitors alike.
Community News / New Westminster

Get Ready for the New West Cultural Crawl

Guests of all ages are welcome to join in and celebrate New West’s creative diversity from 11am to 5pm, October 17th and 18th.

Community News

Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

We've created this handy map/list of Scout member restaurants that are deliciously celebrating Thanksgiving.

31 Places