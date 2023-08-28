Get Your Tickets for La Tana’s Dinner with the Legendary “Tomato Man”, Milan!

The Goods from Caffè La Tana

Vancouver, BC | On Wednesday, September 6th, La Tana will be welcoming Milan Djordjevich of Stoney Paradise Farm for a summer tomato feast at La Tana! Five courses of Italian-inspired, BC-grown tomato worship, created by culinary director Phil Scarfone and chef Vish Mayekar, made with Milan’s famous pomodori…



A Trout Lake Farmers Market mainstay known for his tent’s long line ups of devoted tomato-lovers, despite the hoopla, an encounter with the passionate Milan and the fruits of his labour (considered the best tomatoes in the province, some say the country!) is always worth the wait.

And in the thirty years he’s been growing and selling his tomatoes to the city’s best, most ingredient-driven restaurants, though he’s notorious for showing up late and shorting on orders, he remains a cherished vendor amongst chefs – perhaps as much because of his beautiful tomatoes as his wild and wonderful ways.

It is our honour to welcome Milan, the phenomenon fondly known as the “Tomato Man”, to La Tana for a summer soirée to celebrate these peak-of-the-season tomatoes and the icon who grew them.

Tickets now available for parties of two or four, in very limited quantities, for two seatings – 5pm and 8pm.

One evening, two seatings – reserve a table for an intimate and unforgettable experience here.