Collective Goods is Looking for a General Manager

The Goods from Collective Goods Bistro & Grocer

Vancouver, BC | Collective Goods is the newest project from Collective Hospitality who run The Mackenzie Room and Say Mercy! We are currently hiring for the position of General Manager to lead our dining room.

We are a 40 seat French-ish Bistro tucked into a cute neighbourhood off Commercial Drive. We’re a small team looking for the right fit! Ideally we’d love someone who has 3-5 years of restaurant experience serving and/or managing, who has an interest in offering thoughtfully curated hospitality, has very good wine knowledge, and is keen to both learn and work alongside an already strong team. We’re a team of do-ers and look to add people who lead by example.

If this is you, get in touch with [email protected] and let’s meet!