Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

Collective Goods is Looking for a General Manager

Portrait

The Goods from Collective Goods Bistro & Grocer

Vancouver, BC | Collective Goods is the newest project from Collective Hospitality who run The Mackenzie Room and Say Mercy! We are currently hiring for the position of General Manager to lead our dining room.

We are a 40 seat French-ish Bistro tucked into a cute neighbourhood off Commercial Drive. We’re a small team looking for the right fit! Ideally we’d love someone who has 3-5 years of restaurant experience serving and/or managing, who has an interest in offering thoughtfully curated hospitality, has very good wine knowledge, and is keen to both learn and work alongside an already strong team. We’re a team of do-ers and look to add people who lead by example.

If this is you, get in touch with [email protected] and let’s meet!

Collective Goods
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
3532 Commercial St.
Collective Goods is Looking for a General Manager
A Handy List of Grab-N-Go Bottle Shops Making it Easier For You to Pick Up Interesting Wine Right Now

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Don’t Snooze on the ‘Party of 5’ Skewers & Wine Event, Sept. 9th in Chinatown

Get Your Tickets for La Tana’s Dinner with the Legendary “Tomato Man”, Milan!

Announcing ‘BEEST Triple Eye.P.A.’, the Latest Release from Strange Fellows Brewing

Chef Ashley Kurtz Returns to St. Lawrence as Executive Chef and Business Partner

To Live For Bakery’s Toasted S’mores Croissant Evokes Nostalgic Summer Memories

The 2023 Light Up Chinatown Festival Returns September 9-10th

Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 601

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, right now.

15 Places

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Join Mæst Food and Coffee Roastery Modus for a Japanese Curry Feast

Don’t Miss the Remaining Pac Rim Patio Pop-Ups, Only Until August 27th

L’Abattoir’s 13th Anniversary Events Continue with a Winemaker’s Dinner on August 16th

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Sea-to-Sky

Reservations Coordinator/Host Needed at Whistler’s Bar Oso
Opportunity Knocks / Sea-to-Sky

Award-Winning Araxi On Hunt For Reservations Coordinator/Host
Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Gastown’s Revolver Cafe Seeks F/T Barista, No Experience Necessary
Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s Burdock & Co. Seeking Experienced Cooks for F/T, P/T Positions