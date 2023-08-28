Announcing ‘BEEST Triple Eye.P.A.’, the Latest Release from Strange Fellows Brewing

Community News / East Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | Strange Fellows Brewing is brimming with gratitude for our Brewers who made this super-hoppy big beast of a beer that cannot help but grab our attention, banishing all thoughts of yesterday and tomorrow.

Once there was a strange Beest who simultaneously saw the Past, Present and Future – each with a different eye. Folks fled from the omniscient creature, unaware that it suffered under its burden of knowledge. Bemoaning the yesterday and worrying about tomorrow, the Beest became sad and trivial until a sage friend advised that it close its eyes on the past and Future and focus only on the here and now. The Beest, now living mindfully in the moment and grateful for the small things – invites you to enjoy the resinous fruity aroma and bold warming character of this heavily dry-hopped I.P.A.

BEEST
10% TRIPLE EYE.P.A.
Big / Fruity / Hoppy

COLOUR Golden
AROMA Stone fruit / Pine
CHARACTER Big / Fruity / Hoppy
A.B.V. 10.0%
PAIRS WITH Indian curry, Bacon cheddar burger, hot wings with blue cheese

HOPS Simcoe / Chinook / Centennial / Amarillo
MALT Pilsner malt
YEAST US-05
IBU 90
OG 1.095

BREWER’S NOTES

Beest is a West Coast style triple IPA. It’s big, bold and packs a punch. It has been heavily dry hopped using Simcoe, Amarillo and Centennial. This combination of hops creates a dank, resinous and fruity aroma. Beest is brewed with a huge amount of grain bringing it to a whopping 10% alcohol. Up front flavours of ripe stone fruit and a bitter finish are rounded out with a sweetness to balance its high alcohol and big hop character. Don’t let the drinkability fool you, this Beest is dangerous.

BEEST is available in cans and on tap inhouse today – Friday August 25th, and can be found lurking around town as of Monday 28th August.

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
Strange Fellows Brewing’s New ‘Dynamic Duo’ Strawberry Lemon Sour is Now Available

