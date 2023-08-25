AnnaLena is Seeking Passionate Senior Cooks & Kitchen Staff to Add to Their Culinary Team

The Goods from AnnaLena

Vancouver, BC | AnnaLena restaurant is looking to add a few key members to our team. Recently awarded with One Michelin Star, Top 10 in Canada’s 100 Best, and Vancouver Magazine’s Restaurant of the year, we are currently looking for like-minded individuals to assist with nightly operations.

With a focus on tasting menu service and wine pairings, we are consistently evolving our menus and beverage programs. Our ideal candidates for this position have a passion for hospitality, food, beverage and service. Experience in tasting menu or fine dining is preferred, but not required.

We are currently looking for Cooks and Senior Kitchen Staff Members.

If you would like to inquire with us about any opportunities we currently have available, please email us in confidence to [email protected]. Only suitable contacts will be contacted. We are looking forward to meeting you!