Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

AnnaLena is Seeking Passionate Senior Cooks & Kitchen Staff to Add to Their Culinary Team

Portrait

The Goods from AnnaLena

Vancouver, BC | AnnaLena restaurant is looking to add a few key members to our team. Recently awarded with One Michelin Star, Top 10 in Canada’s 100 Best, and Vancouver Magazine’s Restaurant of the year, we are currently looking for like-minded individuals to assist with nightly operations.

With a focus on tasting menu service and wine pairings, we are consistently evolving our menus and beverage programs. Our ideal candidates for this position have a passion for hospitality, food, beverage and service. Experience in tasting menu or fine dining is preferred, but not required.

We are currently looking for Cooks and Senior Kitchen Staff Members.

If you would like to inquire with us about any opportunities we currently have available, please email us in confidence to [email protected]. Only suitable contacts will be contacted. We are looking forward to meeting you!

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
AnnaLena is Seeking Passionate Senior Cooks & Kitchen Staff to Add to Their Culinary Team
AnnaLena is Looking to Add a Server to Their FOH Team

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Satoshi Yonemori Says “Goodbye” to Grapes & Soda

Two Fun and Informative MOV Workshops to Put on Your Calendar This Month

We Want to Toast the Sweet Days of Summer with a Crisp Cold Pour of ‘The Riesling Project’

Mon Pitou Relaunches Signature Breakfast & Lunch Dishes, Available Seven Days a Week!

Join Indigenous Artist & Jewelry-Maker, Jody Sparrow, at the MOV on July 29th

AnnaLena is Looking to Add a Server to Their FOH Team

Popular

Chef Ashley Kurtz Returns to St. Lawrence as Executive Chef and Business Partner

The Newest, Coolest and Best Food & Drink in Victoria Right Now

Mahony’s Tavern Gives a Supplier Shout Out to Ignite Pizzeria

Award-Winning Chef Stefan Hartmann Takes the Helm at Bacchus Restaurant

A Look Inside ‘The Watson’, Opening Doors in Mount Pleasant This Week

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Sea-to-Sky

Reservations Coordinator/Host Needed at Whistler’s Bar Oso
Opportunity Knocks / Sea-to-Sky

Award-Winning Araxi On Hunt For Reservations Coordinator/Host
Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Gastown’s Revolver Cafe Seeks F/T Barista, No Experience Necessary
Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s Burdock & Co. Seeking Experienced Cooks for F/T, P/T Positions