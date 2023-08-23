Community News / Victoria

BC’s First Carbon-Neutral Hotel, Inn at Laurel Point, Earns Biosphere Certification

Victoria, BC | Sustainability is paramount to Inn at Laurel Point, and the Victoria hotel’s environmentally responsible work has recently been recognized with a Biosphere Sustainable certification from the Responsible Tourism Institute.

This world-renowned credential for destinations and businesses guarantees the needs of travellers are cohesively met across environmental, economic, and socio-cultural arenas. The Responsible Tourism Institute’s ranking system also ensures that Biosphere Sustainable certification aligns with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Inn at Laurel Point, a leading BC carbon-neutral hotel since 2009, is now part of the global certification system that verifies an entity is fulfilling its commitments to sustainability. Facilitating work-life balance and equal employment and collaborating with external entities, such as academic institutions to promote sustainability and sustainable development, are outlined by Biosphere Sustainable as examples of the hotel’s sustainability efforts.

“We are true believers in regenerative travel, committed not only to minimizing our impact on the environment, but to restoring balance for our climate,” notes Eda Koot, the general manager of Inn at Laurel Point. “To receive Biosphere certification and join entities around the world doing impactful work in sustainability is a huge achievement. We are honoured to be recognized for our sustainability efforts while we continue working towards Project 2030 and on our social corporate responsibility,” Koot adds.

Project 2030 is an ongoing plan for Inn at Laurel Point, in which the hotel aims to advance seven of the United Nations’ SDGs. Inn at Laurel Point aims to achieve its 2030 vision and work towards better corporate social responsibility with initiatives like installing more chargers for electric vehicles, a live carbon counter to track the progress, and commitments to partners that want to work with the hotel towards its goals.

In recent years, Inn at Laurel Point has introduced numerous initiatives to promote sustainability and minimize its carbon footprint, including:

  • Hydrothermal technology to cool rooms with ocean water and working to reduce waste diversion, currently at 79%
    Becoming a BC green leader business
    Donating unused bath products to Soap for Hope, incorporating initiatives by environmental brand Diversey, and purchasing from local and regional producers and businesses
    Offsetting remaining carbon footprint through local investments in nature
    Becoming the first-ever hotel in North America to join The Climate Pledge and initiative, co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism
    Installing hives for 60,000 pollinator honey bees in its garden to promote pollination

In 2021, a report by the University of Sherbrooke Canada and Tourism Durable Quebec recognized Biosphere Sustainable as the best sustainability certification tool in the world.

Inn at Laurel Point
Region: Victoria
680 Montreal St. | 250-386-8721 | WEBSITE
Inn at Laurel Point Now Hiring for Multiple Positions

