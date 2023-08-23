Community News / Downtown

Award-Winning Chef Stefan Hartmann Takes the Helm at Bacchus Restaurant

Portrait

Photo credit: Juno Kim

The Goods from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | Wedgewood Hotel & Spa’s iconic restaurant Bacchus (845 Hornby Street), is thrilled to announce the appointment of Stefan Hartmann as its new executive chef. With an exceptional career spanning continents and Michelin-starred restaurants, Hartmann brings his innovative European-style cuisine to the forefront at Vancouver’s only Relais & Châteaux property.

Originally from Uelzen, Germany, Hartmann’s culinary journey has been marked by an illustrious career across the globe, training alongside some of Europe’s most distinguished and decorated chefs, including mentorship under Josef Viehhauser, Kolja Kleeberg, Jaques Maximin, and the legendary Joachim Splichal at Patina Restaurant in the United States.

“We are delighted to welcome Chef Stefan Hartmann to our family at Bacchus,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “His immense talent and European-trained culinary expertise aligns seamlessly with our commitment to offering guests an unparalleled dining experience in Vancouver.”

Hartmann first gained widespread recognition in 2007 with the unveiling of his eponymous restaurant, Hartmanns, in Berlin, which earned a coveted Michelin star – establishing him as one of Germany’s rising culinary talents. In 2014, Hartmann decided to embark on a new adventure and arrived in Canada as opening chef of former Bauhaus Restaurant.

“It is an honour to join the highly esteemed team at Wedgewood Hotel as executive chef,” adds Hartmann. “Bacchus is one of Vancouver’s most enduring restaurants, and I am excited to lead its culinary direction. My full menu will be unveiled in the fall, and I look forward to sharing it with our guests very soon.”

At Bacchus, Hartmann will take guests on a gastronomic journey inspired by his favourite European flavours. His artful creations, featuring local, fresh Pacific Northwest ingredients, coupled with his signature European finesse, sets the stage for a memorable dining experience in the heart of Vancouver.

Guests can already start enjoying some of Hartmann’s new creations on the current summer menu, in addition to a special tasting menu created especially for Bacchus’s upcoming Roche Winesmakers’ Dinner on September 14, 2023. His full a la carte menu will be launched in the fall.

For more information about Bacchus, please visit www.wedgewoodhotel.com.

Bacchus
Neighbourhood: Downtown
845 Hornby St. | 604-608-5319 | WEBSITE
Award-Winning Chef Stefan Hartmann Takes the Helm at Bacchus Restaurant
Celebrate the Best of What Summer Has to Offer with Bacchus’ New Seasonal Menus

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Celebrate the Best of What Summer Has to Offer with Bacchus’ New Seasonal Menus

Tacofino Announces New “Cod Al Pastor Barry-to” Collab, Available Aug. 15-31

Don’t Miss the Remaining Pac Rim Patio Pop-Ups, Only Until August 27th

Award-Winning Café Medina is Seeking a New Assistant Manager

Industry Vet Olivia Povarchook Named New Bar Manager at Miku Restaurant

Juke Fried Chicken Flies the Coop!

Popular

The Newest, Coolest and Best Food & Drink in Victoria Right Now

Mahony’s Tavern Gives a Supplier Shout Out to Ignite Pizzeria

A Look Inside ‘The Watson’, Opening Doors in Mount Pleasant This Week

Mah Milk Bar Aims to Blend Local Community Charm with Melbourne Coffee Culture

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Gooseneck Hospitality Wants Your Help Selecting New ‘Reservation by Donation’ Charities
Community News / Coquitlam

City of Coquitlam Announces New Mountainside Restaurant Lease Opportunity

The space is expected to be a hub for residents, business owners, workers, developers, and park and trail visitors alike.
Community News / New Westminster

Get Ready for the New West Cultural Crawl

Guests of all ages are welcome to join in and celebrate New West’s creative diversity from 11am to 5pm, October 17th and 18th.

Community News

Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

We've created this handy map/list of Scout member restaurants that are deliciously celebrating Thanksgiving.

31 Places