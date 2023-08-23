Award-Winning Chef Stefan Hartmann Takes the Helm at Bacchus Restaurant

The Goods from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | Wedgewood Hotel & Spa’s iconic restaurant Bacchus (845 Hornby Street), is thrilled to announce the appointment of Stefan Hartmann as its new executive chef. With an exceptional career spanning continents and Michelin-starred restaurants, Hartmann brings his innovative European-style cuisine to the forefront at Vancouver’s only Relais & Châteaux property.

Originally from Uelzen, Germany, Hartmann’s culinary journey has been marked by an illustrious career across the globe, training alongside some of Europe’s most distinguished and decorated chefs, including mentorship under Josef Viehhauser, Kolja Kleeberg, Jaques Maximin, and the legendary Joachim Splichal at Patina Restaurant in the United States.

“We are delighted to welcome Chef Stefan Hartmann to our family at Bacchus,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “His immense talent and European-trained culinary expertise aligns seamlessly with our commitment to offering guests an unparalleled dining experience in Vancouver.”

Hartmann first gained widespread recognition in 2007 with the unveiling of his eponymous restaurant, Hartmanns, in Berlin, which earned a coveted Michelin star – establishing him as one of Germany’s rising culinary talents. In 2014, Hartmann decided to embark on a new adventure and arrived in Canada as opening chef of former Bauhaus Restaurant.

“It is an honour to join the highly esteemed team at Wedgewood Hotel as executive chef,” adds Hartmann. “Bacchus is one of Vancouver’s most enduring restaurants, and I am excited to lead its culinary direction. My full menu will be unveiled in the fall, and I look forward to sharing it with our guests very soon.”

At Bacchus, Hartmann will take guests on a gastronomic journey inspired by his favourite European flavours. His artful creations, featuring local, fresh Pacific Northwest ingredients, coupled with his signature European finesse, sets the stage for a memorable dining experience in the heart of Vancouver.

Guests can already start enjoying some of Hartmann’s new creations on the current summer menu, in addition to a special tasting menu created especially for Bacchus’s upcoming Roche Winesmakers’ Dinner on September 14, 2023. His full a la carte menu will be launched in the fall.

For more information about Bacchus, please visit www.wedgewoodhotel.com.