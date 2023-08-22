The 2023 Light Up Chinatown Festival Returns September 9-10th

Block September 9th and 10th off your calendars now: that’s when the 2023 Light Up Chinatown festival will once again be taking over the blocks around 500 Columbia Street.

Plan on a full weekend of delicious food, free live performances, and a night of meandering (or dancing) your way through the vibrant, lantern-lit Chinatown streets. Those eager to fill up their brains as well as their bellies can also sign up for a 35-minute walking tour of the neighbourhood led by knowledgable, food-loving tour guide and third-generation Chinese Canadian, Robert Sung ($15, including curated tasting). Tickets for other special events and details of exclusive festival food offerings are expected to be coming down the pipeline soon…

In the meantime, stay up to date with Light Up Chinatown news via the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation’s Instagram feed here. Festival hours are Saturday, Sept. 9th from 11am to 9pm and Sunday, September 10th from 11am to 6pm. See you there!