The 2023 Light Up Chinatown Festival Returns September 9-10th

Block September 9th and 10th off your calendars now: that’s when the 2023 Light Up Chinatown festival will once again be taking over the blocks around 500 Columbia Street.

Plan on a full weekend of delicious food, free live performances, and a night of meandering (or dancing) your way through the vibrant, lantern-lit Chinatown streets. Those eager to fill up their brains as well as their bellies can also sign up for a 35-minute walking tour of the neighbourhood led by knowledgable, food-loving tour guide and third-generation Chinese Canadian, Robert Sung ($15, including curated tasting). Tickets for other special events and details of exclusive festival food offerings are expected to be coming down the pipeline soon…

In the meantime, stay up to date with Light Up Chinatown news via the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation’s Instagram feed here. Festival hours are Saturday, Sept. 9th from 11am to 9pm and Sunday, September 10th from 11am to 6pm. See you there!

Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Join Mæst Food and Coffee Roastery Modus for a Japanese Curry Feast

On Thursday, August 31st food enthusiast Tomoko Tahara is on a mission to showcase just how beautifully wine can harmonize with every plant-based curry-laden spoonful.
Heads Up / Commercial Drive

New Concept “Daybreakers” Moved Into Old Tangent Cafe Space on The Drive

Though Tangent Cafe has passed through several changes in ownership since the restaurant opened at 2095 Commercial nearly a decade ago, the constant has always been down-to-earth comfort food - and the name. Co-owners Juval Lerner and Valentin Chassagnol, with Head Chef Kevin Desjardins, decided it was time for a change.
A Shout Out to Nice Cake Co. Community Cake Recipients!

The restaurant industry can be tough, but industry pros handle 'tough' with grace - and they do it without whining or asking for recognition. We think this is why giving shout outs is so important! Here is a brief re-cap of all the cakes that have been sent out thus far…
Don’t Miss the Remaining Pac Rim Patio Pop-Ups, Only Until August 27th

The Fairmont Pac Rim's Chef series is now past its half-way point - which means that there are only two more opportunities to eat up some of the summer's best dishes as imagined by a line-up of Vancouver's most highly celebrated chefs, served up al fresco style...