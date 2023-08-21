Back to: Mahony’s Tavern Gives a Supplier Shout Out to Ignite Pizzeria
Scout works with a lot of local businesses to get the word out about the cool and delicious things that they’re doing — but they couldn’t do what they do without access to awesome ingredients and talented people. To do what they do, culinary creatives and small business owners depend on passionate artisans, farmers, producers, and other people working hard “behind the scenes” (bookkeepers, photographers, accountants, designers, etc.) Because the realities of rising food costs, climate change and staffing issues across the board make it more important than ever to ensure our local networks are supported – and since it’s always good to recognize those who have your back – we bring you the Supplier Shout Out!

Today’s shout out is courtesy of Mahony’s Tavern, who have nice words for another local small business adding a little “oomph” to Mahony’s recently updated food menu…


Which local supplier do you want to give a shout out to? Ignite Pizzeria.

What do they supply you with? Pizza dough.

How are they featured on your menu? Various Neapolitan-style pizzas are available on our regular menu ($20-26).

What makes them so special? Our Neapolitan-style pizzas are much-loved at Mahony’s as a game-day snack or patio share-plate, but what guests really love about it is the pizza dough, which is made fresh for us daily by local Vancouver business, Ignite Pizzeria. Ignite crafts their dough using both classic and modern techniques including a traditional fermentation process called biga. This gives the dough a light texture that’s crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside – just how we like it!

Owner, Umut Turnali immigrated to Vancouver from Istanbul back in 2010, and in 2017 he opened his first restaurant. After getting to know Umut through being a regular at his Gastown location, we became good friends and he helped us revamp our pizza program at Mahony’s Tavern, including training our team and offering his expertise.

Which local beer/wine do you suggest pairing with your pizzas? Our team is a huge fan of the Parkside Dreamboat Hazy IPA with any of our pies.

