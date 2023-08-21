Experienced Café Supervisor Sought for Railtown Café

The Goods from Railtown Café
Vancouver, BC | Railtown Café is hiring! We are looking for a motivated and friendly Café Supervisor to join our team. This position is responsible for overseeing the day to day runnings of the Café and reporting any changes in customer service, product quality, co-workers and/or store to the Café Manager, while delivering the highest level of customer service possible. This is a great opportunity to join a growing company to build your skills and develop a long-term career. Interested applicants can apply by sending a cover letter and resume to [email protected].
Responsibilities:
Direct Barista team to complete daily/weekly tasks in a timely manner
Train, motivate, recommend discipline, lead and supervise the work of Baristas while working harmoniously and professionally with co-workers and management
Ensure all cultural and core standards are met while role modeling at all times
Account for the actions of their Barista team and report any concerns directly to the Café Manager
Retain a proper hierarchy and respect with their Barista team while exuding a next level responsibility at all times
Lead the team in the event the Manager is away or off and stand in when a Barista is unexpectedly unavailable
Places orders (if directed by management) and maintain a tight and accurate inventory
Operate, maintain and properly clean café equipment, including espresso machine, coffee maker, grinder, bar fridge, shelving & freezers
Maintain an up-to- date knowledge of the POS system to deal with irregular transactions, refunds, or changes to menu
Handles customer complaints/issues in a professional and appropriate manner
Other duties as assigned
*This is a very fast paced environment, must be able to work at a fast pace
Qualifications and Experience:
2 year café/barista experience is required
Experience in food, beverage, and retail is required
Experience in the hospitality industry is preferred
Auphan or equivalent Point of Sale (POS) knowledge is required
Must be highly motivated and have good organizational skills
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are required
Must have effective problem solving/decision making abilities
Must have excellent verbal and written English communication skills
Must be able to work overtime and special events as needed
College Education preferred
Serving it Right Mandatory
Schedule:
Full time (40 hours per week)
Must be able to work weekdays, evening, and weekends
8-hour shift
Holidays
Location: Railtown Café; Railstreet, Granville & Howe (Must be available to work at all three locations)
What we Offer:
Job Type: Full-time
Hourly wage: $19 – $20 + gratuity
Supplemental pay types: Overtime pay & tips
Daily staff meal
30% discount at Railtown Café
Fun, supportive, and positive working environment
Excellent working conditions with a strong team dynamic
Career development opportunity within the company as Railtown Café and Catering continues to grow
Benefits:
Casual dress
Dental care
Discounted or free food
Extended health care
Store discount
Vision care
