Experienced Café Supervisor Sought for Railtown Café

The Goods from Railtown Café

Vancouver, BC | Railtown Café is hiring! We are looking for a motivated and friendly Café Supervisor to join our team. This position is responsible for overseeing the day to day runnings of the Café and reporting any changes in customer service, product quality, co-workers and/or store to the Café Manager, while delivering the highest level of customer service possible. This is a great opportunity to join a growing company to build your skills and develop a long-term career. Interested applicants can apply by sending a cover letter and resume to [email protected].

Responsibilities:

Direct Barista team to complete daily/weekly tasks in a timely manner

Train, motivate, recommend discipline, lead and supervise the work of Baristas while working harmoniously and professionally with co-workers and management

Ensure all cultural and core standards are met while role modeling at all times

Account for the actions of their Barista team and report any concerns directly to the Café Manager

Retain a proper hierarchy and respect with their Barista team while exuding a next level responsibility at all times

Lead the team in the event the Manager is away or off and stand in when a Barista is unexpectedly unavailable

Places orders (if directed by management) and maintain a tight and accurate inventory

Operate, maintain and properly clean café equipment, including espresso machine, coffee maker, grinder, bar fridge, shelving & freezers

Maintain an up-to- date knowledge of the POS system to deal with irregular transactions, refunds, or changes to menu

Handles customer complaints/issues in a professional and appropriate manner

Other duties as assigned

*This is a very fast paced environment, must be able to work at a fast pace

Qualifications and Experience:

2 year café/barista experience is required

Experience in food, beverage, and retail is required

Experience in the hospitality industry is preferred

Auphan or equivalent Point of Sale (POS) knowledge is required

Must be highly motivated and have good organizational skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are required

Must have effective problem solving/decision making abilities

Must have excellent verbal and written English communication skills

Must be able to work overtime and special events as needed

College Education preferred

Serving it Right Mandatory

Schedule:

Full time (40 hours per week)

Must be able to work weekdays, evening, and weekends

8-hour shift

Holidays

Location: Railtown Café; Railstreet, Granville & Howe (Must be available to work at all three locations)

What we Offer:

Job Type: Full-time

Hourly wage: $19 – $20 + gratuity

Supplemental pay types: Overtime pay & tips

Daily staff meal

30% discount at Railtown Café

Fun, supportive, and positive working environment

Excellent working conditions with a strong team dynamic

Career development opportunity within the company as Railtown Café and Catering continues to grow

Benefits:

Casual dress

Dental care

Discounted or free food

Extended health care

Store discount

Vision care

Railtown Cafe Railtown Japantown 397 Railway St. MAP

Railtown Cafe (Granville St.) Downtown 429 Granville St. MAP