PiDGiN Welcomes Shin Sato as Senior Sous Chef / Chef

The Goods from PiDGiN

Vancouver, BC | Shin Sato, who has been with the PiDGiN team since 2019, has graduated into the role of Senior Sous Chef. Those close to the restaurant will recognize him while sitting at the chef’s table, as he is a fixture on the other side of our lazy susan, calmly presenting amazing bites through the window.

With over 20 years experience in the kitchens of Japan and Vancouver, Shin has proved himself a capable leader, patient mentor and an amazing team member through his tenure at PiDGiN.