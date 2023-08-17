Community News / Fraserhood

Osteria Savio Volpe Announces New General Manager, Leela Blaney

Vancouver, BC | New Osteria Savio Volpe General Manager, Leela Blaney, was first “truly enchanted” by a dining experience at seventeen and has been “blessed with many remarkable experiences” over the years she’s spent in the industry since.

Leela – who studied Political Science at SFU; served, managed and was maître d’ at Vancouver institutions Le Crocodile and Blue Water Café; meanwhile earning a WSET level two with fine Vintage 2022 – is “an impressive presence in the Vancouver hospitality scene”, says Jason Cisneros, Operations Director, “and her appointment as GM is a significant step for us.”

With a “transportive” love of restaurants, Leela sees the dining experience as an invitation to take a journey – to share a vision, to make folks feel welcome. “I am beyond thrilled for this opportunity at one of my favourite restaurants. The first time I visited, I was blown away by the magic created and now, as I embark on this journey, I cannot wait to see where it will take us.”

Benvenuta in famiglia, Leela!

