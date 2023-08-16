Poplar Grove Winery Awarded a National and International Gold Medal for Their Syrah 2019

The Goods from Poplar Grove Winery

Penticton, BC | Poplar Grove was awarded a GOLD medal for its Syrah 2019 at the 2023 Wine Align National Wine Awards of Canada, which was held in Penticton, B.C this past June. The “Nationals” are Canada’s largest wine awards, with over 1,930 entries representing 255 wineries from seven different provinces across the country.

Poplar Grove Syrah 2019 also won GOLD at the 2022 Los Angeles International Wine Competition (USA) and GOLD at the 2022 Drink Business Global Syrah Masters, held in the U.K. This international recognition and acclaim speak to the consistent quality of Poplar Grove’s red wine program.

The grapes for this prestigious wine were hand-picked from Poplar Grove’s Haynes Creek vineyard, located on the east side of Osoyoos Lake, and cold-soaked for four days of careful fermentation with gentle tannin extraction. Malolactic fermentation took place in barrels, maturing for 15 months in French oak, followed by 21 months of cellar aging. The wine’s deep purple hues are fragrant with clove and savoury blackberry aromatics. The syrah 2019 also boasts flavours of succulent raspberry, smooth vanilla, and a hint of black pepper, complemented by medium acidity and bold tannins.

Poplar Grove Syrah 2019 is ideal pairing for roast lamb and a great addition to any dinner party.

Both the Syrah 2019 and Syrah 2018, winner, GOLD Medal at the Decanter World Wine Awards (95 points), are available for purchase from the winery, at poplargrove.ca and at fine restaurants and retail stores throughout Canada. Our wines are distributed in the USA by Kascadia Wine Merchants.