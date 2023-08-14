Community News / Whistler

Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar Announces Alpine Long Table Dinner

Portrait

The Goods from Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar

Whistler, BC | Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar has announced the inaugural Wild Blue Alpine Long Table Dinner set in the heart of Whistler Village, and just steps from the restaurant. Presented on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 3:00pm, this special feast gives guests the opportunity to savour the beautiful sights and sounds while enjoying an exclusive Wild Blue curated long table dining experience featuring the best of the harvest season.

Held at The Range at the Whistler Golf Club, Chef Alex Chen and Executive Chef Derek Bendig have designed an exceptional four-course menu focused on local, seasonal ingredients from the land and sea of the west coast. Guests will dine amongst mountains, taking in the breathtaking alpine terrain and iconic views for which Whistler is renowned. With support from Wild Blue’s prestigious winery partners, each course has been expertly paired by Wine Director and Sommelier Kathryn Woods.

The celebration is hosted by Restaurant Director and Partner Neil Henderson, bringing with him a distinguished history of hosting long table dinners in Pemberton, Whistler and Vancouver. Wild Blue is committed to supporting its local community and promoting sustainability. Therefore a portion of the Alpine Long Table Dinner proceeds will be dedicated to initiatives that preserve the pristine environment and uphold the livelihood of local farmers.

Tickets are $250 plus tax and gratuity, and can be purchased online by clicking https://www.wildbluerestaurant.com/book-a-table and selecting September 10.

Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar
Region: Whistler
4005 Whistler Way | 604-962-2233 | WEBSITE
