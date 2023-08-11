Community News / Commercial Drive

Devon Latte Joins Livia for One-Day-Only Tomato Themed Pop Up, August 15th

Vancouver, BC | Livia is jazzed to announce a pop up with our pal Devon Latte.

Devon, formerly of The Acorn, is an incredibly talented chef who’s love of local produce rivals our own. When he brought over the idea of doing a tomato themed pop up we absolutely couldn’t say no. The menu will be a celebration of all things tomatoes, vegetable leaning but with lovely seafood options. Think Haida Gwaii albacore tuna, tomato + cayenne agrodolce, Cropthorne farm salsa verde, wild rice, and olive oil corn cake, salted tomato seed caramel, burnt tomato + bay leaf ice cream, basil.

The menu is designed to be shared, and will be paired with some stunning Italian and local wines.

The pop up is happening on Tuesday, August 15th, first come first serve, no reservations.

Livia
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1399 Commercial Dr. | WEBSITE
