Quails’ Gate Winery Gives a Supplier Shout Out to Paynter’s Fruit Market

Scout works with a lot of local businesses to get the word out about the cool and delicious things that they’re doing — but they couldn’t do what they do without access to awesome ingredients and talented people. To do what they do, culinary creatives and small business owners depend on passionate artisans, farmers, producers, and other people working hard “behind the scenes” (bookkeepers, photographers, accountants, designers, etc.) Because the realities of rising food costs, climate change and staffing issues across the board make it more important than ever to ensure our local networks are supported – and since it’s always good to recognize those who have your back – we bring you the Supplier Shout Out!

Today we hear from Jennifer Dodd, Executive Chef of Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate Winery in the Okanagan Valley, who has high praises for the local family-owned legacy farm supplying her kitchen with some exceptional produce…

“Jennay Oliver, owner of Paynter’s Market in West Kelowna, has built an amazing community through her upbeat and friendly attitude and her incredible commitment to farming excellence. This multi-generational farm is a magical place and walking through the orchards filled with apricots, peaches & plums is a reminder how lucky we are to live here. The Okanagan Valley is a more delicious place because of the good people at Paynter’s and it makes my job at Executive Chef at Old Vines Restaurant a lot more fun.” — Jennifer Dodd

Which local supplier do you want to give a shout out to? Paynter’s Fruit Market.

What are they currently supplying you with? Okanagan tomatoes.



How are they featured on your menu? Paynter’s Tomato Parmesan Tartelette with Tanto Latte burrata, caramelized walla walla onions, estate herbs, balsamic gel ($21) created by Old Vines Restaurant Demi Chef De Partie Daniel Monteiro.

Which Quails’ Gate wine do you suggest pairing with this dish? 2022 Quails’ Gate Rosé.

What makes them so special? Paynter’s Fruit Market has been operating through various outlets and business names as a family farm since 1919. Today’s farm is the fifth generation, growing on 43 acres and still producing many of the original crops, which include peaches, apricots, plums, apples, pears, berries, and approximately 40 different field crops. Paynter’s Fruit Market truly believes in environmental sustainability, having farmed on the same lands for over 100 years and practicing composting, crop rotations, integrated pest management systems and water management systems that have greatly reduced water use.

“Our partnership with Old Vines Restaurant is truly a sustainable relationship. For us to harvest our crops in the morning and have them be served on the table at OVR that very evening is the true meaning of farm to table. You can’t get more local than that.“ – Jennay Oliver, Owner, Paynter’s Fruit Market

Jennay Oliver will be at Quails’ Gate on Thursday, August 24th to co-host a special Dinner in the Vineyard featuring the many fruits of her labour. Find out more.