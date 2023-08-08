Strange Fellows Brewing’s New ‘Dynamic Duo’ Strawberry Lemon Sour is Now Available

The Goods from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Strange Fellows Brewing is bursting with the juicy news of a doubly-delicious new beer that is sure to be your new object of desire!

DYNAMIC DUO

Strawberry Lemon Sour

Fruity / Tart / Bright

COLOUR Hazy / Pink

AROMA Strawberry jam / Lemon

CHARACTER Tart / Ripe strawberry / Citrus

A.B.V. 5.0%

PAIRS WITH Summer salad with goat cheese / Grilled spot prawns / Cheesecake

MALT Pilsner malt / Wheat malt / Oats

YEAST Foggy London

IBU 5

OG 1.050

Favoured fruit of ancient goddesses, the strawberry was rumoured to

inspire love when shared with another, while the gift of a lemon

was considered a declaration of infatuation. So, if you’re smitten

with a certain someone, heed this archaic wisdom and pour your beloved

a glass of this refreshing Strawberry Lemon Sour, whose balance

fruity-tart character and jammy, citrus aroma is sure to make them

fall head over heels.

BREWER’S NOTES

A classic pairing of juicy strawberries and effervescent lemon, Dynamic Duo has just the right level of tartness to make your lips pucker. This kettle sour was brewed with loads of fresh strawberries and lemon making for a pleasantly crisp with a fruit forward beer. Bright flavours and a light mouth feel make for the perfect patio sipper.

DYNAMIC DUO will be available in cans and on tap in-house on Friday, August 4th, and around town as of Monday, August 7th.