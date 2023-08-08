Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Brewing’s New ‘Dynamic Duo’ Strawberry Lemon Sour is Now Available

Vancouver, BC | Strange Fellows Brewing is bursting with the juicy news of a doubly-delicious new beer that is sure to be your new object of desire!

DYNAMIC DUO
Strawberry Lemon Sour
Fruity / Tart / Bright

COLOUR Hazy / Pink
AROMA Strawberry jam / Lemon
CHARACTER Tart / Ripe strawberry / Citrus
A.B.V. 5.0%
PAIRS WITH Summer salad with goat cheese / Grilled spot prawns / Cheesecake

MALT Pilsner malt / Wheat malt / Oats
YEAST Foggy London
IBU 5
OG 1.050

Favoured fruit of ancient goddesses, the strawberry was rumoured to
inspire love when shared with another, while the gift of a lemon
was considered a declaration of infatuation. So, if you’re smitten
with a certain someone, heed this archaic wisdom and pour your beloved
a glass of this refreshing Strawberry Lemon Sour, whose balance
fruity-tart character and jammy, citrus aroma is sure to make them
fall head over heels.

BREWER’S NOTES

A classic pairing of juicy strawberries and effervescent lemon, Dynamic Duo has just the right level of tartness to make your lips pucker. This kettle sour was brewed with loads of fresh strawberries and lemon making for a pleasantly crisp with a fruit forward beer. Bright flavours and a light mouth feel make for the perfect patio sipper.

DYNAMIC DUO will be available in cans and on tap in-house on Friday, August 4th, and around town as of Monday, August 7th.

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
