Michelin Star Restaurant, Kissa Tanto, is Looking to Add Skilled Cooks to Their Team

The Goods from Kissa Tanto

Vancouver, BC | Kissa Tanto is a Michelin Star award-winning restaurant that focuses on using local ingredients to create unique dishes that encapsulate both the delicacy of Japanese cuisine and the warmth of Italian cuisine. The kitchen here dedicates itself to perfecting techniques, both traditional and modern, while always taking pride in utilizing the best products available.

We are currently looking for skilled cooks to join our team. The ideal candidates should have a genuine passion for food, a willingness to learn, and a positive outlook. Experience with both cold and hot stations preferred.

Please email resumés to [email protected].