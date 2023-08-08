Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Michelin Star Restaurant, Kissa Tanto, is Looking to Add Skilled Cooks to Their Team

Portrait

The Goods from Kissa Tanto

Vancouver, BC | Kissa Tanto is a Michelin Star award-winning restaurant that focuses on using local ingredients to create unique dishes that encapsulate both the delicacy of Japanese cuisine and the warmth of Italian cuisine. The kitchen here dedicates itself to perfecting techniques, both traditional and modern, while always taking pride in utilizing the best products available.

We are currently looking for skilled cooks to join our team. The ideal candidates should have a genuine passion for food, a willingness to learn, and a positive outlook. Experience with both cold and hot stations preferred.

Please email resumés to [email protected].

Kissa Tanto
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
263 East Pender St. | 778-379-8078 | WEBSITE
Michelin Star Restaurant, Kissa Tanto, is Looking to Add Skilled Cooks to Their Team
Kate Snyder Does ‘The Dishes’

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

What’s Coming Up on the August STRETCH Yoga Calendar

The Reincarnation of Salt Tasting Room

Creative “Indies” November Pop Up Art Show is Now Accepting Submissions

July Highlights and More from the STRETCH Yoga Summer Calendar

The Process: Making Some of the Best Cocktails in Vancouver

Celebrate Filipino Heritage Month with an ‘Enchanted Evening’ in the Chinese Classical Garden, June 16th

Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 601

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, right now.

15 Places

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Don’t Miss the Remaining Pac Rim Patio Pop-Ups, Only Until August 27th

L’Abattoir’s 13th Anniversary Events Continue with a Winemaker’s Dinner on August 16th

Two Fun and Informative MOV Workshops to Put on Your Calendar This Month

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Sea-to-Sky

Reservations Coordinator/Host Needed at Whistler’s Bar Oso
Opportunity Knocks / Sea-to-Sky

Award-Winning Araxi On Hunt For Reservations Coordinator/Host
Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Gastown’s Revolver Cafe Seeks F/T Barista, No Experience Necessary
Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s Burdock & Co. Seeking Experienced Cooks for F/T, P/T Positions