L’Abattoir’s 13th Anniversary Events Continue with a Winemaker’s Dinner on August 16th

Yes, L’Abattoir officially celebrated their 13th anniversary a couple of weeks ago…but we’re genuinely stoked that the Gastown restaurant is taking liberties and extending the celebrations. The next opportunity to get festive: a winemaker’s dinner with Le Vieux Pin on August 16th.

The latest instalment in their 13th anniversary series of events features a decadent five-course menu ripe with late-summer flavours – think beetroot, rhubarb, berries and stone fruit aplenty; plus duck done two ways – all done their justice by Chef Lee Cooper, and centred around the latest, newly released L’Abattoir and Le Vieux Pin collab wines. Both Winemaker, Severine Pinte, and Winery Principal, Rasoul Salehi, from the South Okanagan winery will be in attendance just for the occasion.

Tickets will cost you a “pretty penny” ($225 plus tax and grats) but the season is short, seats at the table are limited, and the food and wine will be incredible…AND a 13th anniversary only happens once! So if you’ve got it to spend, then we think it’s worth every cent.

Get more details, including the full wine-paired menu, and lock in your spot here.