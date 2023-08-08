Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie is on the Hunt for Cooks!

Portrait

The Goods from Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie

Vancouver, BC | Bao Bei is searching for cooks with a love for Asian food and a special type of creativity that can combine these flavours with other techniques and cuisines to assemble casual and delicious plates.

The ideal candidates will be those who are excited to work in a busy kitchen, are inspired to grow, have a passion for food, and thrive in a supportive workplace environment. This position comes with full benefits and a four-day work week.

All interested individuals are welcome to email their resumés in confidence to [email protected] with a cover letter attached.

Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
163 Keefer St. | 604-688-0876 | WEBSITE
