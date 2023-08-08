Award-Winning Café Medina is Seeking a New Assistant Manager

The Goods from Café Medina

Vancouver, BC | Since opening in 2008, Café Medina has carved out a niche as a truly exceptional breakfast, lunch and weekend-brunch destination that effortlessly blends eclectic bistro fare, connoisseur-savvy coffee and sweet nourishment via the city’s best Belgian waffles and also doubling as a private events venue in the evenings.

Winner of many accolades and most recently the coveted Michelin Recommendation, we are looking for an Assistant Manager to join our tight knit team. Successful candidates will have at least two years’ experience in high volume atmosphere, a strong strength of character and an excellent sense of hospitality.

The role of Assistant Manager at Cafe Medina is to not only maintain smooth operations of the restaurant but also to pursue its growth and development.

Duties will include supervision of the daily restaurant operations. You will be expected to consistently support all departments and help facilitate team members deliver professional, friendly, and enlightened hospitality. You will support and assist the General Manager in creating a supportive and connected working environment.

Key Responsibilities:

· Open and closing of the restaurant

· Facilitating room flow by managing reservations, waitlist and walk-in traffic

· Support General Manager with scheduling

· Email correspondence with fellow employees and guests

· Managing and reconciling daily labour

· Supporting the General Manager with personnel/payroll duties and reporting

· POS system management

· Support with evening events occasionally

· Communicating with BOH and facilitating menu changes

Requirements:

· Previous experience in a restaurant management position and proven ability to manage and maintain the highest service standards.

· Problem solving and in-the-moment decision-making skills, process improvement, strategic planning, verbal communication, customer focus, management proficiency

· Strong knowledge of food, wine and cocktails — bar training and WSET 2 or equivalent an asset

· Prove ability to assist in growing a business, increase sales and drive traffic, all while keeping the the guest experience a top priority

· Must be legally authorized to work in Canada to be considered

Job Type: Full-time, Permanent

Compensation & Benefits:

· Competitive salary

· Paid vacation

· Competitive extended health and dental benefits plan

· Growth and development opportunities

· Daily dining budget, along with discounted food and beverage

· Eligibility for extended health after probationary period

· Gratuities

Interested applicants please send your resumes to [email protected].