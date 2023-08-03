Shuck Taylor’s Oyster Bar in Victoria is Seeking a Chef/Kitchen Manager

The Goods from Shuck Taylor’s Oyster Bar

Victoria, BC | Shuck Taylor’s, is a new Victoria oyster house that’s open for lunch through dinner. We’re shellfish-forward with a love for crustaceans, mollusks and conserva tins, and we believe fresh is best. No fish & chips here — our reverence for shellfish is constant, genuine, and infectious. We’ll play favourites, but our menu will change with the tides…

We’re currently looking for someone to grow with and who can steer this ship with a spirit of adventure, balancing fun and productivity in the kitchen. This is a full-time position, requiring 40-50 hours per week to start, but with room for adjustment as we understand living well and being away from the kitchen is important.

As our Chef/Kitchen Manager, your key responsibilities will include:

* Leading and mentoring a small team of cooks in a positive work environment

* Managing kitchen operations with a focus on precision and cost control.

* Collaboration with the Wandering Mollusk retail brand and catering service to ensure top-quality event food and seafood boil buckets.

* Liaising with aquaculture farms for unique products, and create innovative dishes that offer a unique dining experience for Vancouver Island & BC.

The ideal candidate for our Chef/Kitchen Manager position will have:

* At least two years of proven management experience in a similar role.

* A keen interest in sea creatures, strong leadership skills, and a commitment to uphold our high food quality standards.

* Good communication skills for effective collaboration with ownership, the ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment, and a fun, positive personality that contributes to our lively work atmosphere.

We offer 60k yearly plus gratuities, benefits, a yearly activity allowance and, most importantly, a fun place to learn and help put Shuck Taylor’s on the map.

This job would be ideal for someone wanting to take the next step by running a small kitchen that’s putting out amazing fresh seafood, with an owner who is passionate and looking to expand the brand.

Apply today by sending your resume to [email protected]. Thank you for your interest!