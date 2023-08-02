Two Fun and Informative MOV Workshops to Put on Your Calendar This Month

From a unique opportunity to commune with nature, to tuning into your self and getting crafty, Museum of Vancouver‘s August programming is front-loaded with rad workshops we think you should know about.

First up: Another wave of summer-y weather should make for the perfect opportunity to take a stroll through the MOV’s Unity Indigenous Plant Garden during one of two Unity Garden Plant Walk with Deanna Miller sessions slated for Friday, August 11th. During each 45-minute-long walk Miller, a Katzie First Nation educator and creator of sxwnem, will be sharing her wisdom on Indigenous plant uses and plant/land/language connections. Space is still available for the morning walk (11:15am-Noon) and afternoon time slot (1-1:45pm) and will cost you about $30 – a fair price for some invaluable knowledge! More details and tickets can be found here.

Then, two days later on August 13th, local artist (also writer and choreographer), Sarah Wong, is hosting Across Our Queer Bodies: A Sash Decorating Textile Workshop to Celebrate Pride. Participants in this 2.5-hour-long workshop will brainstorm and decorate their own sash, while exploring the idea of “pageant sashes as wearable objects of pride that reflect both movements of resistance and expressions of fantastical glamour” and “the ways their bodies can act as a canvas for expressions of queer multiplicity.” Materials are included in the ticket price (available on a $20-55 sliding scale) and no sewing experience is required – but Pride, curiosity, open-mindedness, and any additional adornments you might want to use to personalize your sash are all encouraged. Sounds like a super fun and informative way to spend a Sunday afternoon! Details and registration here.