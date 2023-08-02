Rebel Rebel BBQ Returns to Shaketown Brewing on Sunday, August 6th

The Goods from Shaketown Brewing
North Vancouver, BC | They’re back, folks! The hottest, juiciest BBQ boys on the block, Rebel Rebel BBQ, is back again this year for the first of TWO Smoker Series at Shaketown Brewing, this Sunday, August 6th at 2pm. We are very excited to partner up with these guys, as they put quality first and have a serious dedication to the best southern BBQ techniques.
Rebel Rebel is a project started by veteran local chefs, Tim and Jake, who have a serious passion for creating top-notch BBQ. These guys have been doing events, pop-ups, and collabs all over town for the past year. If you haven’t had a chance to catch them, now’s your chance!
Smoked Brisket Philly Cheese Sandwich – $18.50
Hardwood Smoked Brisket
Smokey Nacho Cheese
Fried Peppers and Onions
Hoagie Bun
Served with Rebel Rebel Pickles
Summer Corn Salad – $6
Roasted Corn
Shishito Peppers
Feta
Lime, Cumin and Maple Vinaigrette
Maybe the Best Potato Salad Ever? – $5
Veggie option:
Smoked Mushroom Philly Cheese – $17
Same as the beef! But with mushrooms!
