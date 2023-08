The Goods from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | Juke Fried Chicken is flying the coop! Every Wednesday during the summer, you can find our food truck parked at 200 Granville Street, above Waterfront Station, with our buddies Batch Container Bar. From 11:30am until 6pm, Juke will be there serving up a fun menu of Fried Chicken Sandwiches and Pimento Smash Burgers and sides. Come thru!