Industry Vet Olivia Povarchook Named New Bar Manager at Miku Restaurant

The Goods from Miku Restaurant

Vancouver, BC | One of Vancouver’s top contemporary Japanese restaurants, Miku (70-200 Granville Street) has named industry vet Olivia Povarchook as its new bar manager. She will lead a talented roster of bartenders and help develop all signature cocktails and creative non-alcoholic drinks for Miku’s diverse beverage program.



Previous to Miku, Povarchook was bar manager at East Van distillery, Odd Society Spirits. She has also helmed the bar at a variety of other Vancouver establishments, including most recently Chupito, Vij’s, Homer Street Cafe, Juniper, and Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar.

“We are thrilled to have Olivia join the Miku team as bar manager,” says Malcolm Simpson, General Manager of Miku, a MICHELIN Guide-recommended restaurant. “Olivia is immensely talented and her work in the industry speaks for itself. We look forward to having her bring a fresh new approach to our cocktail programs, and can’t wait for our guests to try her new creations.”

Povarchook has been working in the hospitality industry for 13 years, first as a classically trained pastry chef, where she honed her innovative use of flavours and ingredients. She soon decided her passion was in the front-of-house, where she could interact directly with guests while making a great drink at the bar. She credits Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar as the place where she built her foundation of beverage knowledge and hospitality, having worked with various Vancouver luminaries. Povarchook has also represented Canada on the world stage of competitive bartending, hosted by brands such as Giffard, Bacardi, and Bombay Sapphire.

“I’m very excited to take on this new role at Miku, a restaurant where many of my new coworkers have been working for five years or more, which can be a rarity in our industry,” says Povarchook. “There is so much care for our guest experience here, but also for our team. I also love being able to work creatively with unique flavours. Taste testing the new cocktail program has definitely been a fun experience so far.”

A few of Povarchook’s new cocktails are already on the list, including the Mamachari with strawberries and Campari, and Kir Ginjo with cassis and sake. For more information, please visit www.mikurestaurant.com.