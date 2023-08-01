Four Finds from Vessel to Put On Your Shopping List This August

The Goods from Vessel Liquor

Since opening doors in December 2015, Vessel has become Victoria’s hub for all things wine, beer, spirits, cider, and the conversation and culture surrounding them. Our locally-owned, independent company was built around supporting authentic products and producers, from our BC backyard and from around the globe.

Awarded Best Liquor Store in Victoria four years running, Vessel remains even more committed to serving the community. In 2022 we greatly expanded the footprint of our store, allowing for hundreds more listings. And in 2023, we expanded provincially, with an extensive new website and online store, allowing customers from across BC to shop Vessel from home.

From local producers to international imports, reading materials and must-have accessories, we have pulled a few of our favourite things from the shelves to show you a what we are all about. Here are our top recommendations for August:

MADE IN BC



Esquimalt Wine Co. Kina-Blanc, Victoria, BC ($32.99)

In the early 1900s this kind of French aperitif was an effective treatment against malaria. We prefer to employ it as an effective treatment against thirst. Wild Vancouver Island elderflower, chamomile, oris root, and bitter quinine infuses blueberry blossom mead. Enjoy liberally with a splash of sparkling water, over ice, or vibe to a Vesper with two parts gin to one part Kina-Blanc, over ice, with a lemon peel twist.

INTERNATIONAL



Antonio Scala Cirò Rosato 2022, Calabria, Italy ($29.99)

This organic, family-owned Calabrian rosé is super smashable, with scrubby thorns, wild berries, and sapid red florals. It's also made from the super fun to say Gaglioppo grape, one of Italy's oldest grape varieties. Dry, salty, herbal, and moreish, this is ready to crack into all summer.

BEER



Bellwoods Brewery Jelly King Dry-Hopped Sour, Toronto, ON ($7.49 – $8.49)

All Hail the Jelly King! From our friends in Toronto, we carry a rotating series of these bright and juicy dry hopped sours, lit with seasonal fruits. Currently we're cracking into the Jelly King Pineapple, Tangerine, Grapefruit on repeat. *We carry the non-alcoholic version in store.

BONUS



Noble Rot Tote Bag, London, England ($30)

All you Rotters out there know this leading indie wine quarterly, spawning three glorious London restaurants, a thriving wine import agency, and these legendary tote bags. We've stocked up on these limited edition totes so you can take your wino attitude to-go. Bonus, we have a set of current and back-editions of Noble Rot Magazine too.