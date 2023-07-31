Community News / Kitsilano

Mon Pitou Relaunches Signature Breakfast & Lunch Dishes, Available Seven Days a Week!

Portrait

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Fairview’s beloved French-inspired café, bistro, and specialty food store, Marché Mon Pitou, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated relaunch of their Mon Pitou Classics – a selection of signature breakfast and lunch dishes, now available every day of the week!

Crafted to celebrate both taste and tradition, the Mon Pitou Classics offer a unique and exciting twist on familiar French fare. Indulge in the rich and decadent Croque Madame, layered high with creamy béchamel and gruyère cheese, or opt for the lighter yet equally delightful Le Petit Pitou, a traditional breakfast and a fan favourite.

But wait, there’s more! Don’t forget to try some of the other classics:

  • French Eggs: Decadent and cheesy soft-scrambled eggs, generously spooned over toasted sourdough, and accompanied by tossed greens. For an even more indulgent experience, add Prosciutto di Parma or crispy bacon for an extra burst of flavor.
  • Eggs Benedict: Revel in the richness of hollandaise on soft poached eggs served with a choice of traditional back-bacon or herb-roasted tomato. Accompanied by a bed of tossed greens, this dish celebrates the timeless essence of a classic breakfast with a Mon Pitou twist.
  • Summer Quinoa Salad: Embrace the light and refreshing flavors of summer with this delightful quinoa salad, expertly crafted with the freshest seasonal ingredients, making it a perfect choice for a healthy and satisfying meal.
  • Heirloom Tomato Tartine: Elevate your taste buds to new heights with the herb-whipped ricotta spread over toasted sourdough, adorned with capers and juicy locally grown heirloom tomatoes. For a truly indulgent experience, add a fried free-range egg or Prosciutto di Parma.

And for an exclusive weekend treat, don’t miss out on the Bread Pudding Skillet, featuring macerated berries and luscious salted caramel sauce – a truly indulgent delight that’s perfect for any brunch!

Open from 7:30am to 4pm on weekdays and 8pm to 5pm on weekends, join us at 1387 W 7th Avenue and savor the flavors of Mon Pitou every day of the week! For more information, please visit www.marchemonpitou.ca or contact us at [email protected].

Marché Mon Pitou
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1387 W 7th Ave. | 604-730-0217 | WEBSITE
Mon Pitou Relaunches Signature Breakfast & Lunch Dishes, Available Seven Days a Week!
Mon Pitou Presents ‘One Fabulous Dinner Party’ with Toronto Comedian, Tom Hearn

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Join Indigenous Artist & Jewelry-Maker, Jody Sparrow, at the MOV on July 29th

AnnaLena is Looking to Add a Server to Their FOH Team

Mon Pitou Presents ‘One Fabulous Dinner Party’ with Toronto Comedian, Tom Hearn

Maenam Launches ‘The Riesling Project’

Basta Barbecue is Popping Up at Farmer’s Apprentice for a Special Father’s Day BBQ, June 18th

Mon Pitou Introduces an Exquisite New Menu to Celebrate the Flavours of Summer

Popular

A Look Inside ‘The Watson’, Opening Doors in Mount Pleasant This Week

The Most Cursed Location in Vancouver Spat This Fine Restaurant Out In Only a Year

The Reincarnation of Salt Tasting Room

The Newest, Coolest and Best Food & Drink in Victoria Right Now

The Mackenzie Room’s New Set Menu Option Singles Out Food-Loving Diners

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Gooseneck Hospitality Wants Your Help Selecting New ‘Reservation by Donation’ Charities
Community News / Coquitlam

City of Coquitlam Announces New Mountainside Restaurant Lease Opportunity

The space is expected to be a hub for residents, business owners, workers, developers, and park and trail visitors alike.
Community News / New Westminster

Get Ready for the New West Cultural Crawl

Guests of all ages are welcome to join in and celebrate New West’s creative diversity from 11am to 5pm, October 17th and 18th.

Community News

Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

We've created this handy map/list of Scout member restaurants that are deliciously celebrating Thanksgiving.

31 Places