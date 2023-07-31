Mon Pitou Relaunches Signature Breakfast & Lunch Dishes, Available Seven Days a Week!

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Fairview’s beloved French-inspired café, bistro, and specialty food store, Marché Mon Pitou, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated relaunch of their Mon Pitou Classics – a selection of signature breakfast and lunch dishes, now available every day of the week!

Crafted to celebrate both taste and tradition, the Mon Pitou Classics offer a unique and exciting twist on familiar French fare. Indulge in the rich and decadent Croque Madame, layered high with creamy béchamel and gruyère cheese, or opt for the lighter yet equally delightful Le Petit Pitou, a traditional breakfast and a fan favourite.

But wait, there’s more! Don’t forget to try some of the other classics:

French Eggs: Decadent and cheesy soft-scrambled eggs, generously spooned over toasted sourdough, and accompanied by tossed greens. For an even more indulgent experience, add Prosciutto di Parma or crispy bacon for an extra burst of flavor.

Eggs Benedict: Revel in the richness of hollandaise on soft poached eggs served with a choice of traditional back-bacon or herb-roasted tomato. Accompanied by a bed of tossed greens, this dish celebrates the timeless essence of a classic breakfast with a Mon Pitou twist.

Summer Quinoa Salad: Embrace the light and refreshing flavors of summer with this delightful quinoa salad, expertly crafted with the freshest seasonal ingredients, making it a perfect choice for a healthy and satisfying meal.

Heirloom Tomato Tartine: Elevate your taste buds to new heights with the herb-whipped ricotta spread over toasted sourdough, adorned with capers and juicy locally grown heirloom tomatoes. For a truly indulgent experience, add a fried free-range egg or Prosciutto di Parma.

And for an exclusive weekend treat, don’t miss out on the Bread Pudding Skillet, featuring macerated berries and luscious salted caramel sauce – a truly indulgent delight that’s perfect for any brunch!

Open from 7:30am to 4pm on weekdays and 8pm to 5pm on weekends, join us at 1387 W 7th Avenue and savor the flavors of Mon Pitou every day of the week! For more information, please visit www.marchemonpitou.ca or contact us at [email protected].