Tall Shadow Bakery’s New Pride Menu Available Now Until August 6th

The Goods from Tall Shadow Bakery

Vancouver, BC | Tall Shadow Bakery just launched a Pride Menu! Join Cass, Dayle, Kiko, and the whole Tall Shadow baking team in celebrating the 2SLGBTQIA+ community with four new rainbow-inspired treats.

Available individually or as a boxset, from now until August 6, 2023. A portion of the sales from each item on this menu will be donated to Rainbow Refugee. Rainbow Refugee is a Vancouver based community group that supports people seeking refugee protection because of persecution based on sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or HIV status.

The menu includes:

Mini Cheesecake

A decadent vanilla cheesecake made with a funfetti cookie base, decorated with rainbow funfetti and fresh fruit. (Note: These are kept in the fridge, please ask at the counter!)

A slice of our milk bread topped with almond cream, confectioners sugar, and funfetti. It tastes like a meeting of french toast and an almond croissant.

Our popular breakfast cookie is back. This time topped with fruit loops!

Two of our popular funfetti cookies, filled with vanilla cream

The Pride Menu is available from Tall Shadow Bakery on a first come, first serve basis, or call 604-841-7035 on the day-of to request items to be put aside (depending on availability). Pre-orders can be made with 24 hours advance notice by emailing [email protected].