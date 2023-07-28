Tall Shadow Bakery’s New Pride Menu Available Now Until August 6th

The Goods from Tall Shadow Bakery
Vancouver, BC | Tall Shadow Bakery just launched a Pride Menu! Join Cass, Dayle, Kiko, and the whole Tall Shadow baking team in celebrating the 2SLGBTQIA+ community with four new rainbow-inspired treats.
Available individually or as a boxset, from now until August 6, 2023. A portion of the sales from each item on this menu will be donated to Rainbow Refugee. Rainbow Refugee is a Vancouver based community group that supports people seeking refugee protection because of persecution based on sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or HIV status.
The menu includes:
- Mini Cheesecake
A decadent vanilla cheesecake made with a funfetti cookie base, decorated with rainbow funfetti and fresh fruit. (Note: These are kept in the fridge, please ask at the counter!)
- Bostock
A slice of our milk bread topped with almond cream, confectioners sugar, and funfetti. It tastes like a meeting of french toast and an almond croissant.
- Breakfast Cookie: Fruitloop Edition
Our popular breakfast cookie is back. This time topped with fruit loops!
- Funfetti Cookie Sandwiches
Two of our popular funfetti cookies, filled with vanilla cream
The Pride Menu is available from Tall Shadow Bakery on a first come, first serve basis, or call 604-841-7035 on the day-of to request items to be put aside (depending on availability). Pre-orders can be made with 24 hours advance notice by emailing [email protected].
There are 0 comments