Tall Shadow Bakery’s New Pride Menu Available Now Until August 6th

Vancouver, BC | Tall Shadow Bakery just launched a Pride Menu! Join Cass, Dayle, Kiko, and the whole Tall Shadow baking team in celebrating the 2SLGBTQIA+ community with four new rainbow-inspired treats.

Available individually or as a boxset, from now until August 6, 2023. A portion of the sales from each item on this menu will be donated to Rainbow Refugee. Rainbow Refugee is a Vancouver based community group that supports people seeking refugee protection because of persecution based on sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or HIV status.

The menu includes:

  • Mini Cheesecake
    A decadent vanilla cheesecake made with a funfetti cookie base, decorated with rainbow funfetti and fresh fruit. (Note: These are kept in the fridge, please ask at the counter!)
  • Bostock
    A slice of our milk bread topped with almond cream, confectioners sugar, and funfetti. It tastes like a meeting of french toast and an almond croissant.
  • Breakfast Cookie: Fruitloop Edition
    Our popular breakfast cookie is back. This time topped with fruit loops!
  • Funfetti Cookie Sandwiches
    Two of our popular funfetti cookies, filled with vanilla cream

The Pride Menu is available from Tall Shadow Bakery on a first come, first serve basis, or call 604-841-7035 on the day-of to request items to be put aside (depending on availability). Pre-orders can be made with 24 hours advance notice by emailing [email protected].

Tall Shadow Bakery
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
2474 East Hastings Street | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments

