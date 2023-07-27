The Farmhouse Announces Two-Night ‘Cicchetti and Spritz Patio Party’ This August

The Goods from The Farmhouse

Vancouver, BC | The Farmhouse, a culinary gem specializing in authentic Italian cuisine, is excited to announce an exclusive event that intends to captivate taste buds. Introducing the “Cicchetti and Spritz Patio Party,” an extraordinary two-night affair running on Thursday, August 17, and Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Join The Farmhouse for the Cicchetti and Spritz Patio Party, in the secret garden patio, as the kitchen presents a delectable array of tapas-style snacks and an impressive variety of specialty beverages. For just $59 ($64.17 on Eventbrite), plus taxes and gratuity, guests will be treated to a unique experience that embodies the essence of Italian hospitality.

Secret Garden Patio

Found in the back section of The Farmhouse, guests will be delighted to encounter a cozy and rustic space to sit back with loved ones, relax and enjoy. Outfitted with natural wood and string lights, guests are invited to the secret garden patio.

The event’s highlights include:

– A Glass of Prosecco, Spritz, or Non-Alcoholic Beverage : Upon arrival, guests will receive a complimentary glass of their choice – prosecco, spritz, or a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage – setting the perfect tone for the evening ahead.

: Upon arrival, guests will receive a complimentary glass of their choice – prosecco, spritz, or a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage – setting the perfect tone for the evening ahead. – Crispy Sicilian Porchetta : Savor the authentic flavours of Sicily with mouthwatering crispy Porchetta, a true delight.

: Savor the authentic flavours of Sicily with mouthwatering crispy Porchetta, a true delight. – Self-Serve Cicchetti Bar: Transporting guests to the streets of Venice, the cicchetti bar offers a delectable selection of Venetian-style tapas, featuring a variety of savory and sweet bites that will captivate every palate.

Beverages at the event will encompass a regular selection of handcrafted cocktails, carefully curated wines, and a delightful range of beers and ciders.

The Farmhouse will open its doors for the Cicchetti and Spritz Patio Party from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM, with regular lunch service available until 3:00 PM, after which the Patio will be transformed for the event. Please note that no other reservations or tables will be taken during the party, ensuring an exclusive and intimate atmosphere for all attendees.

Tickets for the Cicchetti and Spritz Patio Party are priced at $59 per person, (taxes and gratuity included), and can be purchased here.

Reservations can be made by calling 604.260.2477 or booking online.