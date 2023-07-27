Join Bells & Whistles and Yard Athletics for PRIDE MOVES, August 5th

The Goods from Bells and Whistles

Vancouver, BC | Bells & Whistles invites you to PRIDE MOVES on Saturday, August 5th at Robson Park, where we’re putting the ‘fun’ in fundraising for the Rainbow Foundation of Hope.

This isn’t your average charity event, as we team up with Yard Athletics to bring you a unique movement class that’s sure to get your heart pumping and your spirits soaring. This class is designed to be inclusive, engaging, and most importantly, a whole lot of family-friendly fun!

Everything raised from ticket sales will go directly to the Rainbow Foundation of Hope, an incredible organization that provides vital support to LGBTQ+ asylum seekers, refugees, and newcomers to Canada. By joining us, you’ll be making a significant difference in these efforts.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. After we’ve moved and grooved, we’ll be heading over to nearby Bells & Whistles Fraser for a post-movement celebration. With prize draws, a 50/50 raffle, and a selection of refreshing & delicious beverages on offer, it’s the perfect way to unwind and connect with your community and fellow allies.

Now, here’s the part where you need to act fast. Tickets are flying off the virtual shelves, so don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to support a great cause while having a blast. Secure your spot today and join us in making this Pride event a resounding success! Buy your tickets here.