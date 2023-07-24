Enjoy Peak Patio Season with Sopra Sotto’s Summer Menu

The Goods from Sopra Sotto

Vancouver, BC | Fa troppo caldo. We can help you cool off. Our summer menu features a whole new line up of refreshing cocktails and coastal dishes that will transport you straight to the Italian Riviera. A few of our favourites:

Spaghetti alle Vongole (Vancouver + Burnaby locations)

Clams, white wine, garlic, cherry tomatoes, parsley

Amalfi Sunset (Vancouver location only)

Malfy Gin con Limone, Starlino Arancione, creme de cassis, prosecco, lime

Insalata di Polipo (Vancouver location only)

Octopus, potatoes, celery, parsley, lemon

We’ll be waiting for you on the patio. In the meantime, visit our website to check out the full menu here. A presto!

Sopra Sotto Commercial Drive 1510 Commercial Dr. MAP