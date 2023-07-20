Back to: Beaucoup Bakery Launches Two Indulgent New Frozen Delights
Beaucoup Bakery Launches Two Indulgent New Frozen Delights

Beaucoup Bakery Launches Two Indulgent New Frozen Delights

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s popular Parisian-inspired cafe, Beaucoup Bakery, has just launched two new frozen treats to help guests cool down this summer. Available at both its Fir Street location (2150 Fir Street) and St. Regis location (600 Dunsmuir Street), the Vanilla Blueberry Iced Mousse Parfait is a fruity creation, while the Chocolate Indulgence is the ultimate decadent dessert.

“Growing up, our parents always gave us ice cream on special hot and sunny days, and we’ve kept up with that tradition by including versions of frozen treats on our menu every summer,” says pastry chef Betty Hung, who co-owners Beaucoup Bakery with her brother, Jacky Hung. “This year, we wanted to highlight one of our favourite fruits, the blueberry in a delicious mousse parfait. And of course, we had to have something super chocolatey as well.”

The Vanilla Blueberry Iced Mousse Parfait ($8) features a walnut praline crunch, caramel and lime cake, BC blueberry jam, lime creameaux, and Vanilla bean iced mousse – great to be enjoyed on one of Beaucoup Bakery’s patios.

For those looking to indulge on the-go, Beaucoup Bakery’s new Chocolate Indulgence ($8) is a stunner with milk chocolate and caramel semifreddo, sandwiched between a dark chocolate brownie and chocolate chip cookie, and dipped in a pecan milk chocolate glaze.

“Summer has been great so far, especially because we’ve had the chance to introduce Beaucoup Bakery to even more people in Downtown Vancouver at our new location,” adds Betty. “We can’t wait for our guests to try our frozen treats next.”

To learn more about Beaucoup Bakery, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.

