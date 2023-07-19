Yeehaw! The 2nd Annual ‘Good Stank Stampede’ Returns to Mt. Pleasant on August 12th

Get ready for the Country & Western-themed ‘Good Stank Stampede’ at Red Gate on Saturday, August 12th.

We really dig what Blackfoot artist and Good Stank Mart organizer, “Stankdaddy“, has been bringing to the city since the first Good Stank Mart popped up on the Vancouver’s DIY arts & culture scene roughly one-and-a-half years ago. This year the second iteration of their Country & Western inspired ‘Stampede’ will be held at Red Gate. The event schedule includes a local vendors market in the morning, followed by live Country music performances and themed karaoke in the evening. (Sidebar: vendor applications are currently open, so if you’re a person making creative things and looking for an outlet – or know of someone else who might be a good fit – then submit your registration form here before the end of July.)

Depending on your level of interest in – or tolerance of – twang, Stetsons and all things Western, you can dip in during the daytime to say ‘howdy’ and scoop up some cool stuff, and/or dive in to the hoopla and get rowdy at all the evening festivities. No “Daisy Dukes” or cowboy boots required – but we’re expecting plenty of both to be in attendance, so why not go for it? Stay tuned to @goodstankmart Instagram feed for details as the Stampede approaches…