Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar Announces New Bar Manager, Exciting Cocktail Menu, and Industry Nights

The Goods from Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

Vancouver, BC | Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar, one of Vancouver’s chic cocktail destinations, is thrilled to announce the appointment of a new Bar Manager and Mixologist, Nikita Myronenko, the launch of an enticing new cocktail menu, and the introduction of an exciting new weekly addition of Sunday Industry Nights. These developments are set to further elevate the bar experience for patrons and solidify Uva’s position as a leading establishment in the city.

NIKITA MYRONENKO

Bar Manager and Mixologist

Nikita is an internationally experienced bartender and mixologist from Ukraine, embarked on a global journey, working in bars and restaurants across various countries. From managing a 5-star ultra-luxury island resort in Maldives Dhigali to being involved in the vibrant Dubai nightlife scene, his expertise in mixology is extensive.

With deep knowledge in the craft, Nikita has serviced and supervised high-profile events at renowned venues in Dubai, earning recognition with 18 nominations. His experience in different cultures and establishments has enriched his understanding of flavours and techniques.

Now at Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar, Nikita channels his vast expertise into creating unique and unforgettable beverages. He relishes the opportunity to connect with diverse patrons, sharing his passion for mixology and delighting them with his innovative creations.

From his global ventures to his accolades, Nikita’s journey has shaped him into a remarkable bartender. Visit Uva to experience his craft firsthand and indulge in a drink that reflects his international flair and exceptional skills.

NEW MENUS

In line with the fresh vision brought by the Nikita and his team, Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar is delighted to unveil its new cocktail, wine and spirits menus. The menu showcases a fusion of classic favourites and inventive creations. Guests will embark on a sensory journey, exploring the harmonious blend of unique ingredients, expert techniques, and exquisite flavours found in each cocktail.

Some highlights from the new menu include:



Pomelo – 2oz, $16: Tanqueray gin, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, lime juice, grapefruit juice.

Pink Sour – 2 oz, $17: Montenegro amaro, Stoli vodka, cranberry juice, lemon juice, egg white, sweet Thai strawberry.

Cucumber and Mint Spritz – 3 oz, $17: Tanqueray gin, lime juice, Mionetto Prosecco, cucumber, mint.

Desert Revival – 3 oz, $18: Montelobos mezcal, apricot brandy, chili mango, lime.

Howlin’ Wolf – 2 oz, $16: Smirnoff vodka, thyme syrup, Galliano vanilla liqueur, cranberry juice, lime juice.

Violette Dream – 3 oz, $18: Cazadores blanco tequila, Soho lychee, Giffard violette, butterfly pea tea, lime juice, thyme.

Sweet Zorro – 2 oz, $20: Montelobos mezcal, Fernet Branca, Buffalo Trace bourbon, cinnamon syrup, cocoa bitters.

Jade – 2 oz, $18: Diplomatico rum, kiwi puree, pear, lime juice.

Frida Kahlo – 2 oz, $19: Montelobos mezcal, Cocchi di Torino sweet vermouth, Campari, Aperol.

Red Moon / Pink Moon, $18: Red – Tanqueray gin, Taylor LBV port, lime juice, basil. Pink – Tanqueray gin, Aperol, lime juice, cucumber.



The new menus also include Uva Classics, Non-Alcoholic, Whisky Flights, Beer and Cider.

INDUSTRY NIGHTS

In addition to the exciting new menu, Uva is thrilled to announce its Industry Nights, taking place every Sunday. This special event offers an opportunity for industry professionals and cocktail enthusiasts to come together and enjoy exclusive offerings at great value. The Industry Nights menu features a selection of pitcher options, including:

Pitchers 9oz, $28 (Serves 3-4)

White Sangria: White Wine, Peach Liqueur, Cranberry, Lemonade, Fruit

Red Sangria: Red Wine, Apricot Brandy, Cranberry, Lemonade, Fruit

Gin Basil: Tanqueray, Basil Syrup, Lime

Paloma: Cazadores Blanco, Cointreau, Lime, Grapefruit, Syrup

Negroni Shot 1oz, $5: Tanqueray, Campari, Martini Rosso

Industry Nights at Uva promises a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere, where guests can unwind, connect, and celebrate their shared passion for exceptional drinks.