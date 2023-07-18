Taste the Sunshine at Provence Marinaside’s Tomato Festival

The Goods from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | Some are larger than a hand and come in neon shades of yellow and red, others are striped like crazy zebras while others are tiny multi-coloured gems – regardless of the size or the colour, what all tomatoes share in common is the taste of sunshine. August is peak tomato season in BC – a time of year when there is no such thing as overdosing on these juicy, flavourful fruits. Eaten fresh-picked out-of-hand, chopped into salsas and salads, juiced, roasted or sun-dried – there are almost as many ways to enjoy their flavourful goodness as there are varieties.

For the entire month of August, Provence Marinaside celebrates all things tomato with its annual Tomato Festival – offering a special prix fixe menu that will satisfy even the most addicted tomato-holic. “I love creating the Tomato Menu every year. Tomatoes are the taste of the sun, and remind me of long summer days when I was a child in Provence,” says Provence Marinaside’s Executive Chef/Owner Jean Francis Quaglia. “Heirloom tomatoes have a more intense flavor profile. They could not be more different from the tasteless tomatoes you find at the large grocery stores. We are fortunate to work with producers who supply us with amazing, locally-grown varieties.”

There is also an optional wine pairing for each course which has been thoughtfully selected by Assistant Wine Director Ryan Johnson. “The Languedoc Roussillon is probably France’s oldest wine region, so pairing heirloom tomatoes, which have been seeded for more than 50 years, seems like a perfect fit. Heirloom tomatoes are unique in character and filled with flavour. The sweet-tart balance found in the 150 different heirlooms plays perfectly with the abundance of varietals and styles found in the Languedoc and Roussillon, ranging from vibrant rosés and bubbles, to textural whites, elegant reds, and exotic sweet wines,“ says Johnson about his choice of wine pairings.

This three-course seasonal menu is value-priced at $75 and the wine pairing is $40. Both the individual dishes and the wines are also available à la carte should you so choose.



Heirloom Tomato Menu

Three-Course Menu $75/person

Three-Course Optional Wine Pairing $40/person

First Course

Choose one

Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Gazpacho

feta cheese, olive crouton

Autour de l’Anne Wonder WomAnne Pet Nat Rosé

cinsault/syrah/grenache

nv Languedoc, France

Frosted Heirloom Tomato Salad

extra virgin olive oil, crispy focaccia anchovy crumbs

mediterranean olives, parsley chimichurri sauce

Antech Blanquette de Limoux Réserve Brut

mauzac/chardonnay/chenin blanc

2018 Limoux, Languedoc-Roussillon, France



Second Course

Choose one

Charcoal Dusted Top Sirloin

tomato tian, smashed fingerling potatoes, heirloom tomato and beef jus

Domaine Rimbert Le Mas au Schiste

syrah/mourvèdre

2020 Saint-Chinian, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

Grilled Halibut

tomato mint tabouleh, cucumber ribbons, heirloom tomato salsa

Res Fortes Roussillon Blanc

macabeau/grenache blanc/grenache gris

2018 Côtes du Roussillon, Roussillon, France

Dessert

Mixed Berry Tartelette

candied tomato

Chateau de Jau Muscat de Rivesaltes

muscat à petit grains / muscat alexandrie

2017 Rivesaltes, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

Whether you are balmy for Black Krims, rave about Red Zebra’s or go crazy for Camparis – you’ll find them all and more on the menu at Provence’s Tomato Festival August 1- 31, 2023 at Provence Marinaside at the foot of Davie St. and across from the Quayside Marina in Yaletown.