Community News / Yaletown

Taste the Sunshine at Provence Marinaside’s Tomato Festival

Portrait

The Goods from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | Some are larger than a hand and come in neon shades of yellow and red, others are striped like crazy zebras while others are tiny multi-coloured gems – regardless of the size or the colour, what all tomatoes share in common is the taste of sunshine. August is peak tomato season in BC – a time of year when there is no such thing as overdosing on these juicy, flavourful fruits. Eaten fresh-picked out-of-hand, chopped into salsas and salads, juiced, roasted or sun-dried – there are almost as many ways to enjoy their flavourful goodness as there are varieties.

For the entire month of August, Provence Marinaside celebrates all things tomato with its annual Tomato Festival – offering a special prix fixe menu that will satisfy even the most addicted tomato-holic. “I love creating the Tomato Menu every year. Tomatoes are the taste of the sun, and remind me of long summer days when I was a child in Provence,” says Provence Marinaside’s Executive Chef/Owner Jean Francis Quaglia. “Heirloom tomatoes have a more intense flavor profile. They could not be more different from the tasteless tomatoes you find at the large grocery stores. We are fortunate to work with producers who supply us with amazing, locally-grown varieties.”

There is also an optional wine pairing for each course which has been thoughtfully selected by Assistant Wine Director Ryan Johnson. “The Languedoc Roussillon is probably France’s oldest wine region, so pairing heirloom tomatoes, which have been seeded for more than 50 years, seems like a perfect fit. Heirloom tomatoes are unique in character and filled with flavour. The sweet-tart balance found in the 150 different heirlooms plays perfectly with the abundance of varietals and styles found in the Languedoc and Roussillon, ranging from vibrant rosés and bubbles, to textural whites, elegant reds, and exotic sweet wines,“ says Johnson about his choice of wine pairings.

This three-course seasonal menu is value-priced at $75 and the wine pairing is $40. Both the individual dishes and the wines are also available à la carte should you so choose.

Heirloom Tomato Menu
Three-Course Menu $75/person
Three-Course Optional Wine Pairing $40/person

First Course
Choose one

Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Gazpacho
feta cheese, olive crouton

Autour de l’Anne Wonder WomAnne Pet Nat Rosé
cinsault/syrah/grenache
nv Languedoc, France

Frosted Heirloom Tomato Salad
extra virgin olive oil, crispy focaccia anchovy crumbs
mediterranean olives, parsley chimichurri sauce

Antech Blanquette de Limoux Réserve Brut
mauzac/chardonnay/chenin blanc
2018 Limoux, Languedoc-Roussillon, France


Second Course
Choose one

Charcoal Dusted Top Sirloin
tomato tian, smashed fingerling potatoes, heirloom tomato and beef jus

Domaine Rimbert Le Mas au Schiste
syrah/mourvèdre
2020 Saint-Chinian, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

Grilled Halibut
tomato mint tabouleh, cucumber ribbons, heirloom tomato salsa

Res Fortes Roussillon Blanc
macabeau/grenache blanc/grenache gris
2018 Côtes du Roussillon, Roussillon, France

Dessert

Mixed Berry Tartelette
candied tomato

Chateau de Jau Muscat de Rivesaltes
muscat à petit grains / muscat alexandrie
2017 Rivesaltes, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

Whether you are balmy for Black Krims, rave about Red Zebra’s or go crazy for Camparis – you’ll find them all and more on the menu at Provence’s Tomato Festival August 1- 31, 2023 at Provence Marinaside at the foot of Davie St. and across from the Quayside Marina in Yaletown.

Provence Marinaside
Neighbourhood: Yaletown
1177 Marinaside Crescent | 604-681-4144 | WEBSITE
Taste the Sunshine at Provence Marinaside’s Tomato Festival
Provence Marinaside’s Lobster Fest ‘Shellebrates’ Tasty Crustacean

There are 0 comments

Yaletown

Just in Time for Summer, Cibo and Uva Bring New & Refreshed Menu

Provence Marinaside’s Lobster Fest ‘Shellebrates’ Tasty Crustacean

Top Drop Returns for Two Days of Drinking & Talking About the “Good Stuff”, May 23-24

Celebrate Mom with a Chef Inspired Dinner at Home, from Luigi & Sons

Provence Marinaside Announces the Re-Opening of TWB — The Wine Bar

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Freshens Up Menu for Spring

Popular

On Breakthroughs, Vintage Porno Mags, and Real Life Tragicomedies, with Artist Lucinda Calder

The Newest, Coolest and Best Food & Drink in Victoria Right Now

Michelin Adds Ten Vancouver Restaurants to Its Recommended List

Bar Oso’s Highly Anticipated Reimagined Space is Now Open

The ‘False Creek Crab Fest’ is Set to Go Down at Fishermen’s Wharf This Saturday!

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Gooseneck Hospitality Wants Your Help Selecting New ‘Reservation by Donation’ Charities
Community News / Coquitlam

City of Coquitlam Announces New Mountainside Restaurant Lease Opportunity

The space is expected to be a hub for residents, business owners, workers, developers, and park and trail visitors alike.
Community News / New Westminster

Get Ready for the New West Cultural Crawl

Guests of all ages are welcome to join in and celebrate New West’s creative diversity from 11am to 5pm, October 17th and 18th.

Community News

Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

We've created this handy map/list of Scout member restaurants that are deliciously celebrating Thanksgiving.

31 Places