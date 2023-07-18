Taste the Sunshine at Provence Marinaside’s Tomato Festival

The Goods from Provence Marinaside
Vancouver, BC | Some are larger than a hand and come in neon shades of yellow and red, others are striped like crazy zebras while others are tiny multi-coloured gems – regardless of the size or the colour, what all tomatoes share in common is the taste of sunshine. August is peak tomato season in BC – a time of year when there is no such thing as overdosing on these juicy, flavourful fruits. Eaten fresh-picked out-of-hand, chopped into salsas and salads, juiced, roasted or sun-dried – there are almost as many ways to enjoy their flavourful goodness as there are varieties.
For the entire month of August, Provence Marinaside celebrates all things tomato with its annual Tomato Festival – offering a special prix fixe menu that will satisfy even the most addicted tomato-holic. “I love creating the Tomato Menu every year. Tomatoes are the taste of the sun, and remind me of long summer days when I was a child in Provence,” says Provence Marinaside’s Executive Chef/Owner Jean Francis Quaglia. “Heirloom tomatoes have a more intense flavor profile. They could not be more different from the tasteless tomatoes you find at the large grocery stores. We are fortunate to work with producers who supply us with amazing, locally-grown varieties.”
There is also an optional wine pairing for each course which has been thoughtfully selected by Assistant Wine Director Ryan Johnson. “The Languedoc Roussillon is probably France’s oldest wine region, so pairing heirloom tomatoes, which have been seeded for more than 50 years, seems like a perfect fit. Heirloom tomatoes are unique in character and filled with flavour. The sweet-tart balance found in the 150 different heirlooms plays perfectly with the abundance of varietals and styles found in the Languedoc and Roussillon, ranging from vibrant rosés and bubbles, to textural whites, elegant reds, and exotic sweet wines,“ says Johnson about his choice of wine pairings.
This three-course seasonal menu is value-priced at $75 and the wine pairing is $40. Both the individual dishes and the wines are also available à la carte should you so choose.
Heirloom Tomato Menu
Three-Course Menu $75/person
Three-Course Optional Wine Pairing $40/person
First Course
Choose one
Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Gazpacho
feta cheese, olive crouton
Autour de l’Anne Wonder WomAnne Pet Nat Rosé
cinsault/syrah/grenache
nv Languedoc, France
Frosted Heirloom Tomato Salad
extra virgin olive oil, crispy focaccia anchovy crumbs
mediterranean olives, parsley chimichurri sauce
Antech Blanquette de Limoux Réserve Brut
mauzac/chardonnay/chenin blanc
2018 Limoux, Languedoc-Roussillon, France
Second Course
Choose one
Charcoal Dusted Top Sirloin
tomato tian, smashed fingerling potatoes, heirloom tomato and beef jus
Domaine Rimbert Le Mas au Schiste
syrah/mourvèdre
2020 Saint-Chinian, Languedoc-Roussillon, France
Grilled Halibut
tomato mint tabouleh, cucumber ribbons, heirloom tomato salsa
Res Fortes Roussillon Blanc
macabeau/grenache blanc/grenache gris
2018 Côtes du Roussillon, Roussillon, France
Dessert
Mixed Berry Tartelette
candied tomato
Chateau de Jau Muscat de Rivesaltes
muscat à petit grains / muscat alexandrie
2017 Rivesaltes, Languedoc-Roussillon, France
Whether you are balmy for Black Krims, rave about Red Zebra’s or go crazy for Camparis – you’ll find them all and more on the menu at Provence’s Tomato Festival August 1- 31, 2023 at Provence Marinaside at the foot of Davie St. and across from the Quayside Marina in Yaletown.
