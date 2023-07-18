Select Harvest Wines from Road 13 Vineyards Now Available

The Goods from Road 13 Vineyards

Oliver, BC | Road 13 Vineyards, located in the South Okanagan, has debuted Select Harvest – a new collection of five wines made from grapes that are hand-picked at optimal ripeness and hand sorted, followed by gentle oak aging.

Select Harvest wines are a celebration of the winery’s respect for nature and commitment to sustainability. These wines perfectly capture the essence of two remarkable vineyards: Golden Mile and Black Sage Bench.

“Respecting the land and farming organically is our way of ensuring we will be successful here for decades to come. This kind of farming also produces outstanding fruit,” says Barclay Robinson, Winemaker.

Each bottle embodies the winery’s devotion to choosing only the best, ensuring each wine in this collection reflects the pinnacle of quality, while expressing the unique character of the Golden Mile and Black Sage Bench.

The collection includes: Select Harvest Rosé 2022, Select Harvest GSM 2020, Select Harvest Syrah 2020, Select Harvest Chenin Blanc 2022, and Select Harvest Viognier 2021.

Select Harvest Wines are available for purchase online from Road 13 Vineyards (with complimentary shipping on all orders of $150 and more).