Enjoy the ‘Honda Celebration of Light’ with Front Row Views from Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar is thrilled to invite guests to experience Vancouver’s most renowned fireworks event, the ‘Honda Celebration of Light’. Set against the picturesque backdrop of English Bay, Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar offers the perfect vantage point to witness the breathtaking pyrotechnic displays while enjoying a delightful evening of culinary delights.

On July 22nd, 26th and 29th, guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the electrifying atmosphere and indulge in an evening filled with music, great food, drink, and spectacular fireworks. Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar’s heated patio offers comfortable seating for the fireworks, ensuring a cozy and enjoyable experience.

The fireworks will begin at 8:30pm, and seating for the display will be available at this time. We kindly request all guests to arrive promptly to secure their seats and fully enjoy the mesmerizing show.

Tickets for this exclusive event are priced at $100 per person ($107.83 with Eventbrite admin fees – ticket links below) and will be put towards the total bill at the end of the evening. It’s a fantastic opportunity to relish our full wine, drinks, and a la carte food menu, along with special features designed for the occasion.

To secure your spot and guarantee an unforgettable experience, we highly recommend booking early due to limited availability. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary celebration of light and create lasting memories.

Please note the following terms and conditions:

  • An automatic gratuity of 20% will be added to each table.
    Tickets are non-refundable.

For reservations and inquiries, please visit our website at or call 604.685.7337

Purchase Tickets: July 22 | July 26 | July 29

Papi's Seafood and Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: West End
1193 Denman St. | 604-685-7337 | WEBSITE
