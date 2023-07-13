Back to: Michelin Adds 10 Vancouver Restaurants to its Reccomended List
Since the initial announcement of Vancouver's noteworthy restaurants by Michelin in October 2022, Michelin's evaluators have continued to explore more dining spots to feature in their guide. Today, they reveal a new list of recommended eateries.
Kick Ass Rice and a Chino Margarita at Bao Bei | Photo Scout Magazine

Michelin has included an additional 10 restaurants from Vancouver in its highly-regarded recommendation guide. From Michelin: “By revealing some of the new additions made by our inspectors throughout the year, we enhance our digital tools to further strengthen the ties that bind us to food lovers,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. “We hope that these regular revelations and updates to the selection throughout the year will provide opportunities to highlight the profession and invite everyone to discover and support the restaurants around them.” See the list of additions below (and on MICHELIN here).

Archer 1152 Alberni St. MAP
Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie 163 Keefer St. MAP
Farmer's Apprentice 1529 West 6th Ave. MAP
Folke 2585 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC, MAP
Hānai 1590 Commercial Dr. MAP
Karma India Bistro 2741 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC V6K 1P9 MAP
Motonobu Udon 3501 E Hastings St. MAP
Okeya Kyujiro 1038 Mainland St., Vancouver, V6B 2T4, Canada MAP
Sushi Hil 3330 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5V 3M7 MAP
Sushi Jin 750 Nelson St, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1A8 MAP

Congratulations to all!

