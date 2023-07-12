Community News / The Okanagan

Quails Gate Winery Announces Benchmark 'Chardonnay Classification Tasting' Results

Quails' Gate Winery

West Kelowna, BC | On Tuesday, June 20th Quails’ Gate invited a panel of esteemed wine professionals and journalists to visit our Okanagan Valley winery and participate in a one-of-a-kind Chardonnay Classification Tasting. We were overjoyed by the results. The event was full of engaging conversation, and the mutual sharing of invaluable knowledge, some of which will be applied to the production of Quails’ Gates future vintages. Overall, the experience far exceeded our expectations!

The blind tasting, which was overseen by renowned wine critic, Anthony Gismondi, consisted of three flights representing cool-climate and warm-climate wines as well as different winemaking techniques, and featured a lineup of Okanagan Chardonnay from the 2019, 2020 and 2021 vintages – including our own 2020 Stewart Family Reserve Chardonnay, 2019 Rosemary’s Block Chardonnay, and 2021 Rosemary’s Block Chardonnay – alongside some of the world’s finest expressions of the style as selected by Master of Wine, Geoff Moss.

With rankings ranging from 90-94 out of the 100-point scoring system, we were proud to have Quails’ Gates Chardonnays hold their own among vintages from global top producers, such as Domaine des Comtes Lafon’s ‘Meursault 1er Cru Les Perrières’ (France); Kumeu River Wines’ ‘Mate’s Vineyard Chardonnay’ (New Zealand); and Penfolds Yattarna (Australia).

For more details about the event, its participants and the results, visit WineAlign’s website here for their ‘Canadian Wine Insider’ coverage.

