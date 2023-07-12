Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Teams Up with Artigiano, North Point Brewing Co. for Al-Fresco Seafood Pop-Up Series

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is joining forces with North Point Brewing Co. and Artigiano for a pair of seafood-focused al-fresco pop-ups on Thursday evenings at Artigiano’s Edgemont Village location in North Vancouver (3154 Highland Blvd.) on July 20 and August 24.

Artigiano’s Summer Series gives guests an opportunity to gather with friends in the evening summer sunshine on Artigiano’s expansive outdoor patio and enjoy a curated menu of seafood selections from Fanny Bay, award-winning craft beer from North Van’s North Point Brewing and live entertainment from local musicians.

The Fanny Bay team of shuckers will showcase their skills and serve up a variety of fresh oysters on the half shell during an Oysters Pop-Up on July 20, while lobster lovers can tuck into an East Coast-inspired feast when Fanny Bay struts its stuff for a Lobster Roll Pop-Up on August 24.

Tickets to the Artigiano Summer Series pop-ups — which take place from 6 to 8 p.m. both nights — can be booked through Artigiano’s website and include a complimentary beverage to kick off the festivities.

“These are exactly the sort of events our team looks forward to when we take our show on the road,” says Fanny Bay Assistant General Manager and Catering & Events Manager Calvin Shiu. “Edgemont Village has such a great vibe and we’re stoked to partner with North Point and Artigiano to showcase fresh catches and great beer on an outdoor patio that’s perfect for summer nights like this.”

RESERVATIONS

A limited number of tickets to the Artigiano Summer Series Pop-Ups taking place at Artigiano’s Edgemont Village location (3154 Highland Blvd.) on July 20 and August 24 are available here.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is located at 762 Cambie Street and is open for dine-in service and takeout seven days a week from 2 to 10 p.m. with daily Happy Hour features available from 2 to 6 p.m. The Fanny Bay retail market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers fresh and smoked seafood selections, premium shellfish and oysters from British Columbia and Washington State, gourmet pantry items, seafood boxes and specialty kits available to order online for pick-up or home delivery.

For more about Fanny Bay Oysters, visit fannybayoysters.com. To enquire about Fanny Bay catering services, contact Calvin Shiu at [email protected].