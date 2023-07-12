The ‘False Creek Crab Fest’ is Set to Go Down at False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf This Saturday!

The inaugural False Creek Crab Fest is set to take place at False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf on Saturday, July 15th, from Noon to 4pm.

Guests can look forward to a delicious crab boil prepared by chefs Vish Mayekar (Pepino’s, Caffe La Tana), Robert Clark (Your Nation’s Table), and Dez Lo (Top Chef Canada). Beverages, including beers from Granville Island Brewing and a variety of natural wines (orange, white, and rosé) from Fabrique St-George, will be available. For those preferring non-alcoholic options, Sapsucker’s refreshing sparkling water will be on hand. The fest will also feature live music and games for entertainment

From event organizers: “More than a culinary celebration, the False Creek Crab Fest holds a deeper purpose. The event is proudly hosted by the BC Crab Fishermen’s Association, a respected organization dedicated to supporting harvesters and ensuring the sustainability of the crab fishery in British Columbia. Funds raised during the festival will directly support their important work of sustainably managing the Canadian Dungeness crab fishery and supporting the coastal communities that rely on it. The association’s commitment to responsible harvesting, and their leadership in innovative science and fisheries monitoring programs, make them true stewards of this precious resource.”

Each $55 ticket includes:

A portion of delectable crab boil

A crab cracker

A drink ticket (choice of alcoholic or non-alcoholic)

A reusable cup

Tickets can be purchased online (here) or at the venue. We recommend hurrying to secure your spot, though, as availability for the first year of this festival is limited!