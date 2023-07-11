Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Experience "Mangia Wednesdays" Pasta and Wine Pairings at The Farmhouse

Vancouver, BC | The Farmhouse, renowned culinary destination known for its exquisite flavours and warm, home-like ambiance, is thrilled to announce the launch of “Mangia Wednesdays”. This weekly event promises an enchanting evening of delightful pairing of pasta dishes and fine wine (or Italian soda) at an exclusive price, available only on Wednesdays.

Mangia Wednesdays is a celebration of the timeless union between pasta and wine, showcasing a carefully curated menu that will transport your taste buds to the heart of Italy. With an irresistible combination of flavours, this experience will leave you craving for more. Join us every Wednesday to embark on a culinary journey like no other.

Here’s a glimpse of the tantalizing menu that awaits you:

  • Pasta – $18
    Rigatoni al Pesto di Pistaccio with Arugula or
    Spaghetti alla Carbonara or
    Spaghetti with Meatballs and Marinara Sauce or
    Rigatoni all’Amatriciana
  • Wine – Glass $8 Bottle $38
    Cantina Lavis ‘Cabernet’ [Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, 2021] Trentino, Italy or
    Cantina Lavis ‘Rose’ [Pinot Grigio, 2021] Trentino, Italy or
    Cantina Lavis ‘Bianco’ [Pinot Grigio, 2021] Trentino, Italy
  • Italian Soda $7 (glass)
    Peach, Blackberry/Cassis or Lime Saffron

The flavorsome dishes crafted by the talented culinary team will transport guests to the enchanting regions of Italy. Whether you’re a pasta connoisseur or an adventurous foodie, Mangia Wednesdays is an experience not to be missed.

“Our aim with Mangia Wednesdays is to build a backdrop where families can come in and enjoy the restaurant in a more accessible manner; our kitchen is your kitchen. We want to extend a warm welcome to the neighbourhood and invite them to our figurative home here at the Farmhouse,” says Executive Chef (and General Manager), Curtis Luk.

ABOUT THE CHEF
Curtis Luk left his home in Hong Kong and settled in Vancouver after a road trip across Canada. His goal is to evolve the restaurant landscape of Vancouver. Chef Luk participated in both the second and fifth seasons of Top Chef Canada, showcasing his culinary skills. He now brings his unique culinary flair to The Farmhouse as well as Cibo and Uva (also part of the Viaggio Hospitality Group), where he puts his own signature on the menus.

Reservations can be made by calling 604.260.2477 or booking online.

The Farmhouse
Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
352 East 10th Ave. | 604-260-2477 | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments

