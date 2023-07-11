Creative “Indies” November Pop Up Art Show is Now Accepting Submissions

Heads Up / Chinatown

Calling all BOH/FOH-industry-folk-slash-artists: this is your chance show off your creative side, at an upcoming art show slated to go up on the walls of The Irish Heather this November…

Artist-slash-server and event organizer, Lisa Rose, is putting out feelers for creative cooks, dishwashers, server assistants and/or servers interested in participating in the next edition of her pop-up art show, slated for Wednesday, November 8th. No need for previous exhibition experience on your CV (phew!). The whole point of the event is to give creative peeps who wouldn’t normally have a place to show and sell their art, the opportunity to do just that – in an unpretentious, friendly environment (and serving up proper pints, no less). Big picture? To highlight the “sense of community a neighbourhood restaurant brings to their hood,” as Rose puts it. We dig it.

Interested in throwing your artist hat (beret?) in the ring? Email [email protected] for more details. Best of luck to all!

Irish Heather Shebeen
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
248 East Georgia St. | 604-688-9779 | WEBSITE
