Belgard Kitchen Announces Summer Beer Pairing Dinner, July 30th

The Goods from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Belgard Kitchen and sibling brewery brand Van Urban Beer Co. are joining forces for a tasting menu event perfect for foodies and beer-lovers alike. Happening on Sunday, July 30th, the four-course dinner will feature one-off dishes paired with brews created by the brand collective’s chef and brewery teams.

“We are lucky to be in the unique position of having a restaurant, brewery, AND winery/cidery all under one roof,” says Brand Director, Ksenia Dempster. “What better way to celebrate all the fun and delicious things going on here at Vancouver Urban than by bringing it all together for an evening of good food and drinks?”

What’s on the menu? Guests can look forward to unique dishes that marry kitchen to brewery, like a spent grain gnocchi with duck confit and fresh English peas, and an orange blossom ice cream sandwich paired with a Vanilla Bourbon Porter.

The ‘Tank to Table’ event is priced at $79 per guest, and includes all food and beer pairings (taxes and gratuity are not included). Reservations can be booked through OpenTable or by phone or email: [email protected] | 604-699-1989