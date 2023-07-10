Haul Ass to Port Moody This Weekend for the One-Day-Only ‘OK Horn Plz’ Pop-Up, July 15th

It’s been too long since we hit Port Moody’s Brewers Row. But that changes on Saturday, July 15th when Matthew Murtagh-Wu (The Dumpling King) and Chef Tushar Tondvalkar (Frankie Street Food, The Indian Pantry) commandeer the Frankie’s food truck together to park it at Brave Brewing and whip up a one-day-only Indo-Chinese menu for their “OK Horn Plz” truck takeover.

The 10ish minute walk to the brewery (previously The Bakery Brewing, but rebranded in November 2022) from Moody Centre skytrain station will require a fair bit of self-control and blinders firmly on – take a wrong turn, and there is no shortage of delicious beer and food options to lure you (Rewind, Yellow Dog, Twin Sails, Parkside, Tacofino). But keep your eyes on “the prize”: sticky rice-stuffed chicken wings, kebabs, mushroom pakoras, and Manchurian Poutine all await. Plus, we’ve been told that a special beer on tap just for the event is not totally out of the question…(Besides, time it well, and you can always circle back later.)

The “OK Horn Plz” pop-up will be ready to roll at Noon, serving up Murtagh-Wu and Chef Tondvalkar’s Indo-Chinese collab creations until they sell out – which will likely be earlier rather than later, making Brave Brewing the perfect first stop for fuel and beer before completing your *obligatory Brewers Row brewery crawl. Sounds like a grand Saturday afternoon in PoMo to us!