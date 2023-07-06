Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

AnnaLena is Looking to Add a Server to Their FOH Team

Portrait

The Goods from AnnaLena

Vancouver, BC |AnnaLena in Kitsilano is looking to add a server to our service team, to assist us in Front of House daily operations.

AnnaLena is a consistently evolving operation and delivers a special, enjoyable work environment anchored by our leadership and training programs. With a small team and a very busy room, we are looking to add the right individual. With a focus on an evolving tasting menu and wine pairings, AnnaLena has designed a unique special dining experience.

Our ideal candidate will have previous experience in a similar role including confident knowledge in wine (WSET 3 preferred), spirits, and service. Previous experience in tasting menu service and wine pairings is a “plus”.

If this sounds like a role that might be a fit for you please email [email protected] with a current resume / CV and let us know why you would be the best fit. We look forward to meeting you!

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
AnnaLena is Looking to Add a Server to Their FOH Team
AnnaLena is Looking to Add a Server to Their FOH Team

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘Folke’ Restaurant is Celebrating Their One-Year Anniversary in Triplicate

Get In Tune with the Season, Omakase Style, at the Folke X Maest Food Dinner

Kitsilano’s ‘Their There’ Dims the Lights and Turns Up the Volume This Weekend

Fresh Changes & New Menus at Maenam are Just Around the Corner

Late-60s Counterculture Inspired ‘The Painted Ship’ Opens Softly in Kits March 2nd

New Bar, Restaurant and Music Venue Heading for Broadway, Early Spring 2023

Popular

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

Popular Mount Pleasant Wine Bar, Bar Susu, is (Temporarily) a Pop-Up Once Again

The Pie Shoppe is Turning Out ‘Thai Style BBQ’ This Sunday, July 9th Only

Vancouver by the Stars: Patio Edition

The Best Long Table Feasts of Summer 2023

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

Livia is Looking for a New Chef du Cuisine
Opportunity Knocks / Fraserhood

Savio Volpe is Seeking a General Manager to Lead Our Growing Restaurant Team
Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

Fresh Roots is Seeking a Chef Educator for Their LunchLAB Program
Opportunity Knocks / Hastings Sunrise

Elephant Restaurant is Hiring for Their Front of House Team