Mon Pitou Presents ‘One Fabulous Dinner Party’ with Toronto Comedian, Tom Hearn

Portrait

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Brace yourselves for an evening packed with laughter, Cosmopolitans, and an exclusive 3-course dinner, at One Fabulous Dinner Party! This uproarious comedy dinner, taking cues from the iconic Ina Garten, is a collaboration between the renowned Vancouver hotspot, Mon Pitou, and the celebrated Toronto comedian, Tom Hearn. Mark your calendars for July 29th, 2023, as this promises to be an unforgettable dining experience!

Prepare to be whisked away to East Hampton for an exceptional night of culinary delights and side-splitting humor. Mon Pitou, famous for their imaginative twists on classic French fare, will be treating guests to an exquisite 3-course dinner inspired by Ina Garten’s most iconic recipes.

But wait, there’s more! Toronto’s very own comedic gem and master impersonator, Tom Hearn, will be delighting guests with his charismatic performance as the one and only Barefoot Contessa, while serving tables with comedic flair. With his razor-sharp wit and infectious energy, Tom has amassed a massive following of over 250,000 on TikTok. How bad can that be?

Tickets for the One Fabulous Dinner Party are priced at $300 for two ($150 per person). Your ticket includes an exclusive 3-course dinner, perfectly complemented by a selection of house wines. And to top it off, you’ll be treated to one of Ina’s favorite cocktails: the expertly crafted Cosmopolitan. Fabulous!

This exclusive event has limited availability, so make sure to secure your tickets early to avoid missing out on this sensational collaboration between Mon Pitou and Tom Hearn. Trust us, this is going to be THE event of the summer!

Whether you’re a devoted food enthusiast, a die-hard comedy aficionado, or simply someone seeking a night of non-stop fun and laughter, the One Fabulous Dinner Party is an absolute must-attend!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the One Fabulous Dinner Party Eventbrite page. Follow Mon Pitou (@marchemonpitou) and Tom Hearn (@isthattomhearn) on Instagram for event updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Marché Mon Pitou
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1387 W 7th Ave. | 604-730-0217 | WEBSITE
