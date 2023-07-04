Main St. Brewing Marks Ninth Anniversary with Triple Beer Releases, Tours, & Tastings on July 6th

The Goods from Main St. Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Main St. Brewing will mark its ninth anniversary milestone with a marquee event that includes a release of three new ‘Garage Series’ barrel-aged beers, tours of its heritage headquarters in Mount Pleasant and tastings including its Vancouver Craft Beer & Music Fest Cold IPA collaboration brew on Thursday, July 6 at 261 East 7th Ave.



Kicking off at 3 p.m., the ninth anniversary party will feature music by DJ Glyndor, tours of the heritage building led by Vancouver Local Adventures and by-donation beer tastings from 4 to 6 p.m. with all proceeds to benefit the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre. The tastings will run the gamut of Main St.’s flagship beers, Tunnerman’s cask ales, Garage Series, and Cold IPA collaboration with Port Coquitlam’s Patina Brewing and Maple Ridge’s Silver Valley Brewing that will be showcased at the Vancouver Craft Beer & Music Fest taking place July 8 at the PNE Fairgrounds.

The event will also herald the arrival of three new limited-edition 500-mL releases in Main St.’s award-winning Garage Series of barrel-aged and wild-fermented beer: a ninth anniversary Brett Pale Ale (5.8% ABV/40 IBU); a Piquette-Style Ale (6.4% ABV/10 IBU) that used pinot noir pomace from Summerland’s Pamplemousse Jus Natural Winery; and a Golden Apricot & Noyaux Sour (7.5% ABV/7 IBU).

The latter entry — which incorporated a large batch of organic apricots and their toasted pits (or noyaux) from Blackbird Organic Farm in Cawston, BC — won a bronze medal in the Spontaneous Fermentation & Mixed Culture Beer category when the 2023 Best of Craft Beer Awards were announced in Bend, OR earlier this spring. It was the only medal claimed by a BC brewery and one of only four earned by Canadian breweries at the annual event.

A limited amount of 1.5-mL Champagne bottles of the Golden Apricot & Noyaux Sour will be available for purchase exclusively at Main St. while supplies last. Beer lovers can get the inside track on future releases and special advance sales by signing on to Main St.’s ‘Brew News’ newsletter list via mainstreetbeer.ca.

Main St.’s Garage Series is the brainchild of Head Brewer Azlan Graves and showcases his passion for experimentation and mixed-fermentation styles of brewing. Two of his first three entries in the series — the 2022 Gale Force Old Ale and Circa 1775 Sumac-Rosewater Saison — earned gold medals for Best Strong Ale & Lager and Best Specialty Wild Ale, respectively, at the 2022 BC Beer Awards.

