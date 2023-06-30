Heads Up / East Vancouver

Learn Oil Paint Portraiture Basics with a Pro, July 3-5 at Strange Fellows Brewing

Portrait

Dip into the right side of your brain and learn something new, by signing up for the Strange Fellows Brewing ‘Intro to Oils’ portrait painting workshop with David Vegt, beginning this Monday, July 3rd…

Opportunities like this don’t roll around often: the three-session-long class with locally-lauded and prolific artist/painter, Vegt, takes place over the course of three consecutive evenings (July 3-5, from 7-9pm), and includes all of your supplies, as well one Strange Fellows beer, wine or cider (non-alc options also available) per session, for added inspiration. All you need to equip yourself with is a picture of the person you want to capture on the canvas, and a willingness to get your hands dirty learning how to do just that. Foundational portraiture skills will all be covered (drawing, values, edges and colour). Other skillsets imparted by Vegt over the total six hours include: how to draw with your brush; pushing form into place; and how to build your painting by starting with a monochrome underpainting before adding colour and detail.

All-in the three day course will only set you back $150! Prime yourself to scratch your creative itch by signing up here. This is an intimate class and learning to paint from a pro in a brewery sounds super rad, so tell your buddies but snag your own seat ASAP!

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092
East Vancouver

Local Events

